Run the Jewels, Purity Ring to headline festival in Fort Worth

Run the Jewels and Purity Ring (Photo: Getty Images)

FORT WORTH -- Run the Jewels and Purity Ring will headline the Fortress Festival that will take place in Fort Worth's Cultural District in late April.

The festival announced the lineup Tuesday, which also includes Flying Lotus, Slowdive, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Peter Hook & The Light, Houndmouth and Wolf Parade.

Fort Worth's Quaker City Night Hawks will also perform among other Texas acts, which include Burning Hotels, S U R V I V E, Sam Lao, Sudie, Ronnie Heart, Golden Dawn Arkestra, Bobby Sessions, Blue, the Misfit and Cure for Paranoia.

Tickets range from a two-day pass for $105 to VIP passes for $275. Click here to purchase tickets and for more pricing information.

The festival will take place on April 29 and 30.

