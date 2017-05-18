Former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes dies at 77

Roger Ailes, the bombastic and controversial founder and CEO of Fox News who was ousted last year in a sexual harassment scandal, has died, Fox News reported Thursday.

Ailes, who reshaped television news over five decades in the TV and entertainment industry, was 77.

His death was announced in a statement by his wife, Elizabeth Ailes, according to Fox News.

"I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning," she said.

She called him "a loving husband" and "patriot."

The cause of death was not immediately clear.

