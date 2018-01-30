Reports: 'Glee' actor Mark Salling, who pleaded guilty to child porn, found dead

Mark Salling (Photo: Custom)

Mark Salling, the former Glee star who pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography and was scheduled to be sentenced in March, has been found dead near his home, according to The Hollywood Reporter and TMZ.

TMZ further reported Salling, 35, was dead of an apparent suicide at the Los Angeles River in Sunland, where Salling lived.

Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman Det. Meghan Aguilar confirmed police are conducting a “death investigation” in the 11900 block of Big Tujunga Road in Sunland but declined to identify the body.

She referred callers to the county coroner’s office, which did not return calls.

Salling was arrested in December 2015 at his home on a charge of possession of child pornography. Best known as Noah "Puck" Puckerman on Glee, Salling was arrested after the LAPD's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a search warrant on Salling's home in the San Gabriel Mountains foothills.

In May 2016, he was charged in a federal indictment with receiving and possessing child pornography on his laptop computer and a flash memory drive, the Justice Department in Los Angeles announced.

