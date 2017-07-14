Recipe: Shrimp stuffed poblano peppers

TOTAL TIME: Prep: 35 min. Bake: 10 min.YIELD:8 servings
Ingredients
- 4 large poblano peppers
- 2 tablespoons butter, melted, divided
- 1 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 2 celery ribs, chopped
- 4 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1 pound chopped cooked peeled shrimp
- 1-3/4 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend
- 1-1/2 cups cooked rice
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 2 teaspoons dried cilantro flakes
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- TOPPING:
- 1 cup panko (Japanese) bread crumbs
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 2 tablespoons butter, melted
Directions
1. Cut peppers in half lengthwise and discard seeds. Place peppers, cut side down, in an ungreased 15-in. x 10-in. x 1-in. baking pan. Brush with 1 tablespoon butter; sprinkle with pepper and salt. Bake, uncovered, at 350° for 10-15 minutes or until tender.
2. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, saute onion and celery in remaining butter until tender. Stir in cream cheese until melted. Add the shrimp, cheese blend, rice, lemon juice and seasonings; heat through. Spoon into pepper halves.
3. Place in an ungreased 15-in. x 10-in. x 1-in. baking pan. Combine topping ingredients; sprinkle over peppers. Bake, uncovered, at 350° for 10-15 minutes or until topping is golden brown. Yield: 8 servings.
Editor's Note: Wear disposable gloves when cutting hot peppers; the oils can burn skin. Avoid touching your face.
Nutritional Facts
1 stuffed pepper half: 361 calories, 21g fat (13g saturated fat), 153mg cholesterol, 541mg sodium, 20g carbohydrate (2g sugars, 2g fiber), 23g protein.
