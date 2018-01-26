Recipe: Joloff Rice

Jollof Rice Ingredients:

1(15-oz) can diced tomatoes, drained (save liquid)

4 cups liquid (drained from tomatoes and added water)

2 cups uncooked brown rice

2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 lg Onion, chopped

2-3 garlic cloves, minced

1 large carrot, chopped

¼ head of green cabbage, chopped

2 Tbsp. tomato paste

1 tsp Turmeric

1 tsp dried thyme or 2 tsp fresh

½ tsp red pepper flakes

Salt to taste

• Drain liquid from diced tomatoes into a measuring cup. Add enough water to equal 4 cups of liquid and add to medium-sized pot with the brown rice. Bring to a bowl, then cover and simmer until rice is tender to your taste, about 30-35 minutes.

• While the rice cooks, heat the oil in a large pan. Cook onions and garlic until onion is soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add chopped carrots and cabbage, tomato paste, tomatoes, and spices. Simmer with the lid on for a few minutes on low heat until the vegetables are done to your taste. Adjust spices to taste.

• When the rice is done, mix it with the vegetables, or simply serve the rice with other ingredients on top. Garnish with a little parsley if you’d like.

ilithia’s personally added ingredients (2) – Portobello mushrooms and scallions (grn. onions). I believe that once students here master the art of cooking whole and healthy (minimizing salt, replacing with herbs and seasonings) based on Oldways’ baseline wonderful recipes, they’ll be motivated to continue beyond this course.

TX Cooking series locations:

January 16 – February 20 | Tuesdays, 12 – 2 p.m. | Tom Bass Park, 3452 Fellows Road, Houston, TX 77047

February 6 – March 13 | Tuesdays, 7 – 8 p.m. | Juanita J. Craft Recreation Center, 4500 Spring Ave. Dallas, TX 75210

February 7 – April 18 | Wednesdays, 10 – 11 a.m. | Rose Hall, Temple, TX 76501

February 7 – April 18 | Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. | Friendship House, Temple, TX 76501

February 8 – July 12 | Thursdays, monthly, 2 – 4 p.m. | County Library, 315 E Miliam Street, Wharton, TX 77488

February 21 – March 28 | Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. | DAWN Center Third Ward Multi-Service Center, 3611 Ennis Street, Houston, TX 77004



The six-part ATOAH program was developed to address increased rates of heart disease, diabetes, and obesity in African American populations and is having a significant health impact in communities around the country:

62% of students have lost weight

30% have reduced blood pressure

53% have lost inches from their waist

© 2018 WFAA-TV