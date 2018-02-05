Did you know Dallas: 8 unique Valentine's date ideas

Valentine's Day can be tricky if you're the one planning the "perfect" date. Here's a list of eight unique date ideas around North Texas that won't break the bank or stress you out!

Adopt a penguin: Yes, you can actually adopt a penguin! Not only do you get a tangible Valentine's Day gift by adopting one, the cost of adoption contributes to the care and feeding of the Fort Worth Zoo’s penguins for one year. Adoptions start at $40 and include a personalized adoption certificate, penguin plush animal, color photo and more, all packaged in a festive Valentine’s Day-themed animal carrier box. To order an adoption package, visit fortworthzoo.org. Orders must be received by Feb. 7 to ensure mail delivery by Feb. 14. Otherwise, packages may be picked up in person at the Fort Worth Zoo’s administration building. Grapevine Wine Tour: Food, fun and wine. Need we say much more? Wine tours are about four hours long and stop at three different wineries. A tour guide drives you to and from each stop and will go above and beyond to make sure you have a great time. The staff at each winery stop are incredibly knowledgeable about wines and can definitely help you find something you'll enjoy. They have daily tours on both weekdays and weekends available. Goat Yoga: Because why not? If you're looking for something active to do why not try something a little out of the ordinary. Goat Yoga is all the craze right now and there's no better time than Valentine's Day to give it a go! On Feb. 14 at 5:30 p.m. Goat Yoga Richardson is hosting a special class to celebrate the day.Get your tickets fast before they run out! UTA Planetarium: Wanna take your date somewhere out of this world? (Okay, we know that was cheesy) If you're celebrating on the weekend and your Valentine loves star gazing this is the perfect place to visit. The 60-foot dome has state of the art technology that will take you around the universe. Check their website for times, tickets and specific show dates. iFly: It doesn't get much cooler than this. Indoor skydiving simulates a freefall experience much like sky diving from a plane. At iFly, if you've ever dreamed of flying, they turn that dream into a reality. Vetro glassblowing studio & gallery: The true definition of a "hot date." This is a one-on-one class with a glassblower where you'll create keepsake hearts and flowers in the spirit of Valentine's Day. Drinks and sweet treats are included in this glassblowing date night. Reservations are required so make sure you lock in your time slot fast. Make, bottle your own wine: Located in Uptown Dallas, this is something your date probably didn't know they could do! As a custom wine-making winery, Two Corks and a Bottle gives you the chance to bottle and make a custom label for your very own bottle of wine. The type of wine depends on the month and it usually takes 5-7 weeks for the finished product to be ready. Valentine's Day in the sky: What's more romantic than a flight around our beautiful Dallas skyline and dinner for two? Delta Charlie's is doing the most with this experience. Book ahead of time to reserve your spot!

Did you know, Dallas is a series that explores hidden gems in the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex. Know a cool place that needs to be featured? Email me! aebrahimji@wfaa.com

© 2018 WFAA-TV