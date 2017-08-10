Ousted Fox News host Bill O'Reilly launches online news show

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 06: Author and television host Bill O'Reilly (C) attends the 'Killing Reagan' Washington DC premiere at The Newseum on October 6, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Teresa Kroeger, Getty Images, 2016 Teresa Kroeger)

SAN FRANCISCO - Former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly has launched his own daily online news program, building on his “No Spin News” podcast.

O'Reilly, once a conservative powerhouse at Fox News, was fired in April after The New York Times reported he sexually harassed at least seven women at the network.

O'Reilly posted the first half-hour of the show on billoreilly.com on Wednesday, but only subscribers with premium membership — which cost $4.95 per month — could watch. On Thursday, the show was made available to the public.

For years, O'Reilly has recorded his “No Spin News” podcast in addition to his hosting gig at Fox News. Since he was ousted, he has continued to record his take on the daily news for his premium subscribers.

O'Reilly called the video a “sneak preview” and said that he will tape “No Spin News” in the studio in the future. He added the goal of the new show was to bring in more premium subscribers.

From a “new prototype studio,” O'Reilly focused on escalating tensions with North Korea. He compared President Donald Trump to Dick Cheney and offered his analysis of Trump vowing on Tuesday to respond to North Korea with “fire and fury.”

“He's not going to take any guff from North Korea, but he's not going to do anything unilaterally. He's just saying that if Kim Jong Un attacks the USA or Guam, we'll incinerate his entire country," he said on the show.

