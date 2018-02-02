'One Day at a Time' is the sitcom you need in your life

Justina Machado and Isabella Gomez talk to entertainment reporter Kim Holcomb about their roles on One Day at a Time .

Looking for a show to binge-watch this weekend? Try One Day at a Time on Netflix.

Season two dropped last week and has a score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The show's title and traditional sitcom style are a throwback to the 1970's series, but the reboot is modern. Centered on a Cuban-American family, it’s packed full of topical humor and relevant storylines.

Rita Moreno plays the matriarch. Justina Machado is her daughter, an army veteran and single mom of two teens.

Their American experience feels familiar to anyone who grew up in a working family, down to the small details - like re-using old butter tubs to store food.

"The specificity of it is really special and it makes you feel like, ‘I wasn't the only one,’” Machado said.

Developed by legendary producer Norman Lear, the show balances humor with big issues like gender wage gap, divorce, racism and homophobia. The result is sweet, smart, and unexpectedly moving for a multi-camera show shot in front of a live studio audience.

"There's an energy that the audience brings that you can't have during rehearsals and you couldn't have with just a camera and a crew,” said Isabella Gomez, who plays Machado’s daughter.

“I don't think I've ever act-cried,” Machado added. “I'm always in it, you know? That's what I think I pride myself in, I'm always in it. If it's not real, I'm not going to do it."

That kind of authenticity makes One Day at a Time a rare sitcom with genuine humanity and heart.

"It's a really feel-good show,” Gomez said.

Both seasons of One Day at a Time are now streaming on Netflix.



