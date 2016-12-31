NYE 2016: The best places to ring in the new year in DFW

The party crowd will be out in full force this year with New Year’s Eve falling on a Saturday night. (DFW.com archives)

It’s almost time to bid 2016 farewell with one last huge night of parties on New Year's Eve. For the second consecutive year, Big D NYE will not take place, which simply means there will be thousands of people looking for other options to ring in 2017.

Here is a sampling of some of the bigger scenes for the biggest party night of the year:

Sundance Square New Year’s Eve with Hunter Sullivan in downtown Fort Worth from 10:30 p.m. to midnight. Beverages, including champagne, will be for sale on site. The event is free. To make reservations now at any Sundance Square restaurant, visit sundancesquare.com.

Trophy Ranch and its speakeasy-style VIP area Club Roar in Fort Worth's West 7th corridor will be two of DFW's hottest spots on New Year's Eve. Table reservations are available inside Trophy Ranch's main area for $500 and tables inside Club Roar are $1000-$1500. For table reservations, text 469-708-0661.

The Whiskey Garden in Fort Worth's West 7th area is hosting a New Year's Eve party with $10 cover that includes party favors and complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Table packages start at $200. Sounds for this evening’s festivities provided by The Whiskey Gardens' resident DJ Droz. Call or text for reservations 817-832-3244.

The Flying Saucer in Sundance Square in downtown Fort Worth is hosting a New Year's Eve bash with live music from The Wonders. There will be food specials and a champagne toast at midnight. General admission is $10 and reservations for tables of four are available for $100 by calling 817-336-7470.

