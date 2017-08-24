Neil Armstrong movie starring Ryan Gosling holds casting call in Waco

A 2018 biographical drama film about the life of astronaut Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon, is holding an open casting call in Waco for boys with Texas accents to play Armstrong's son.

The casting call for boys ages 6-10 will be held Saturday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hotel Indigo located at 211 Clay Avenue in Waco. The casting notice specifically said no prior acting experience was necessary.

Scenes will be provided for the boys to read on camera while trying out. Auditioning children will also be asked to fill out an information card when they arrive.

The movie, which will be released in 2018, stars Ryan Gosling and is titled "First Man." It will be filmed in Atlanta, Georgia in November 2017.

For casting questions, please email rpmcasting@gmail.com.

