Fyre Festival a flop; Twitter users compare to 'Hunger Games'

MIAMI (AP) - The organizers of a much-hyped music festival in the Bahamas have been forced to cancel the weekend event at the last minute.

Fyre Festival organizers announced the cancellation of the "once-in-a-lifetime" concert on Twitter and their website after many fans had already arrived. People complained of spending thousands of dollars on tickets and travel to the Exuma islands in the Bahamas for what were supposed to be performances by Blink-182 and Ja Rule.

— Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) April 28, 2017

Blink-182 posted a cryptic message to Twitter apologizing for the cancellation of their show.

"We're not confident we would have what we need to give you the quality of performance we always give our fans," they wrote.

Event organizers blamed "unforeseen and extenuating circumstances" in a Twitter post Friday. They said they were working to arrange flights to Miami for those who had already arrived in Exuma and said inbound flights had been canceled.

Fyre Festival had promised "culinary delights and luxury" over two weekends. Attendees complained about disorganization and accommodations in social media posts.

Stuck at #fyrefestival trying to leave for the last 8 hours. barley any food or water or security or electricity pic.twitter.com/jHPMnJw5gx — Lamaan (@LamaanGallal) April 28, 2017

This is how Fyre Fest handles luggage. Just drop it out of a shipping container. At night. With no lights. #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/X5CdZRyJWo — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

A view of the luxury food court with some luxury school bus transportation at Fyre Festival. #fyre #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/XL3PtRw8q0 — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

The dinner that @fyrefestival promised us was catered by Steven Starr is literally bread, cheese, and salad with dressing. #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/I8d0UlSNbd — Tr3vor (@trev4president) April 28, 2017

Me at home watching rich people get scammed to see what it feels like to be a refugee and live in subhuman conditions at the #FyreFestival pic.twitter.com/wAnQ5khU6U — Ree🐪 (@queenreeeee) April 28, 2017

People paid thousands of dollars to go to the Hunger Games #FyreFestival — G Perikounmpo (@Zarathak23) April 28, 2017

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism posted a statement on Twitter, saying it was "disappointed" by the events.

Bahamas official statement on Fyre Festival #FyreFestival pic.twitter.com/NQo8AmXZlQ — The Bahamas (@VisitTheBahamas) April 28, 2017

