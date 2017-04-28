WFAA
Close

Fyre Festival a flop; Twitter users compare to 'Hunger Games'

Associate Press , WFAA 3:22 PM. CDT April 28, 2017

MIAMI (AP) - The organizers of a much-hyped music festival in the Bahamas have been forced to cancel the weekend event at the last minute.

Fyre Festival organizers announced the cancellation of the "once-in-a-lifetime" concert on Twitter and their website after many fans had already arrived. People complained of spending thousands of dollars on tickets and travel to the Exuma islands in the Bahamas for what were supposed to be performances by Blink-182 and Ja Rule.

pic.twitter.com/KuJYxfsQJ4

— Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) April 28, 2017

Blink-182 posted a cryptic message to Twitter apologizing for the cancellation of their show.

"We're not confident we would have what we need to give you the quality of performance we always give our fans," they wrote.

Event organizers blamed "unforeseen and extenuating circumstances" in a Twitter post Friday. They said they were working to arrange flights to Miami for those who had already arrived in Exuma and said inbound flights had been canceled.

Fyre Festival had promised "culinary delights and luxury" over two weekends. Attendees complained about disorganization and accommodations in social media posts.

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism posted a statement on Twitter, saying it was "disappointed" by the events.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories