Justin Timberlake bringing tour to Dallas in May

Justin Timberlake is Bringing Sexy Back to Dallas.

The pop icon has announced the dates for his upcoming Man of the Woods tour, which makes its penultimate stop at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on May 27.

Tickets are available for presale on Jan. 17.

Timberlake’s fourth album, Man of the Woods, drops Feb. 2, two days before he’ll take the stage for the Super Bowl 52 halftime show in Minneapolis. The 25-show nationwide tour kicks off five weeks later on March 13.

So, what can fans expect from the tour? He’ll apparently try to “bring the outside in,” according to the tour trailer.

"The outdoors is the inspiration for a lot of these songs. That's the main idea,” the performer says in the video, published to YouTube. “The tour will be able to bring the outside in. How can we bring that to life? I want people to see the inspiration for how it ended up sounding. I've never seen that done before: Bring the outside in."

Man of the Woods is inspired by Timberlake’s family -- wife Jessica Biel and his son, Silas -- according to a video he posted to Instagram, “but, more so than any other album I’ve written, where I’m from. And it’s personal."

The first single from the album, Filthy, debuted Friday.

Below are all 25 dates of the Man of the Woods tour:

• March 13 - Toronto, ON

• March 18 - Washington, D.C.

• March 21 - New York, NY

• March 25 - Newark, NJ

• March 27 - Chicago, IL

• March 31 - Cleveland, OH

• April 2 - Detroit, MI

• April 4 - Boston, MA

• April 8 - Montreal, QC

• April 12 - Salt Lake City, UT

• April 14 - Las Vegas, NV

• April 24 - San Jose, CA

• April 28 - Los Angeles, CA

• May 2 - Phoenix, AZ

• May 5 - Tulsa, OK

• May 7 - Columbus, OH

• May 9 - Nashville, TN

• May 11 - Atlanta, GA

• May 14 - Orlando, FL

• May 15 - Tampa, FL

• May 18 - Miami, FL

• May 19 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

• May 23 - Houston, TX

• May 27 - Dallas, TX

• May 30 - Memphis, TN

