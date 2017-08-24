Irving Music Factory rises amid sea of Las Colinas offices, filling an entertainment gap

The Las Colinas area, known primarily for its many corporate headquarters, will soon have an entertainment venue. The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory is scheduled to open Aug. 31. (Photo: Rodger Mallison, Star-Telegram)

LAS COLINAS -- The Irving area has had no trouble the past decade in attracting big business within its boundaries, just east of DFW Airport.

Thanks to a vote of confidence from the city’s taxpayers, authorizing the outlay of public dollars for a convention center and adjacent entertainment district in 2007, the area is home to five Fortune 500 headquarters and 54 Fortune 500 firms with significant operations in the city.

But now it’s time to fill out the third leg of the “live, work, play” refrain that cities and developers sing so often in order to attract the next generation of workers and homebuyers to town.

And play, Las Colinas’ buttoned-up crowd will, with the opening of the Pavilion at Irving Music Factory on Aug. 31, just east of the President George Bush Turnpike and right next door to the Irving Convention Center, which opened in 2011.

“You’ve got this monster weekday population, and almost no entertainment in the immediate area,” said Noah Lazes, president of ARK Group, the developer behind the 250,000-square-foot Irving Music Factory project. “Las Colinas is the epicenter of the DFW market, smack in the center of the fourth-largest market in the U.S. It’s a location that draws from all directions.”

The Pavilion will do more than plug Irving’s entertainment gap as the first piece and primary anchor of the new development’s footprint. It will also, as Lazes suggested, be a central location that all of a sudden makes Irving a more potent draw for entertainment dollars from Dallas and Tarrant county residents.



