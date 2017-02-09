From punk rocker to country connoisseur, Joshua Fleming discusses his life and career

Joshua Fleming and The Phuss get ready to the hit the road

Most of us have moments in life that we look back on and cringe. Memories of mistakes and lessons learned the hard way. For punk rocker turned country music maven, Joshua Fleming, it’s all just part of a larger picture, a journey with no goal other than to keep growing and keep moving forward.

Joshua Fleming plays an acoustic song at Three Links in Deep Ellum, Texas

“I don’t know where I’m going necessarily, I have an outline but it’s not up to me. Things and plans always change. I just always move forward.” says Josh as he sips on an Irish iced coffee in the back corner of Deep Ellum coffee shop, Drugstore Cowboy.

Joshua Fleming just before his interview began at Drugstore Cowboy coffee shop in Deep Ellum

I can’t remember the first time I met Josh, but that’s surely because both of us were almost definitely incapacitated from one too many whiskey shots at a dingy punk bar somewhere in Dallas. What I can say for sure is that I was blown away with his talent as a musician. I’ve never seen him play a show that I walked away from disappointed.

Josh Fleming performs on stage with The Phuss

“When I was twelve I got my first guitar from my uncle right before he passed away. That was one of the only things I had of him and just started playing. I love it so much and it’s one of those things that I have to do to um, kind of…keep me inside the world, and it gives me a place and so I just kept doing it.”

At the time, he says, he was a bit of a social outcast. It was also around that time that Josh happened to accompany his sister to a bad religion show. The experience changed his life forever.

“There’s like all these teenagers and older kids with like ripped up shirts and tight jeans and mohawks and blue hair and stuff. And I’m watching it and I’m like well if they can do it I can do it.”

A young Josh Fleming poses for a band picture with Trey Alfaro

Josh says this was a turning point for him. A realization that there were other outcasts in the world, that other people felt the same way as him and that he could use his passion for music to find like minded friends.

“I had some friends, but it wasn’t until I started my first band that I really had, like, a sense of belonging and I had at least three friends that I could have at school. Then I got into high school and I started a ska band and there were like nine guys in that band, so I felt popular at that point. I had nine friends.”

This was also the catalyst to Josh playing his first live shows which ignited a fire within him and kick started his career.

“I was geared towards it so I’ve been doing that ever since. Punk music has always been my lowest common denominator. It’s the thing that kind of puts me in my place.”

Joshua Fleming and The Phuss

After a few years and a few different bands, Josh and drummer, Trey Alfaro, started The Phuss. A punk rock band with a heavy influence taken from southern rock and metal. It was his first real taste of success.

“When Toadies took Phuss out and we played regionally for the first time, it was like, oh man we’re not a local band anymore. We’re a regional band. Then we’re flying to New York and then it’s like, we’re not a regional band anymore we’re a national band. It’s just this progression type thing and it’s, it’s really cool.”

Joshua Fleming and The Phuss get ready to the hit the road

As with many artists, success came with it’s own unique challenges for Josh.

“In that band things progressively got darker. There’s, there’s little difference between the music and yourself. I’m making volatile music which then made me a volatile person and then through that I exploded. My personal life was in shambles, I didn’t have a job, I moved between three or four cities at a time, just kind of wherever I could sleep, I would sleep. I’ve never been a pissed off person up until, like, that four year period, and I was really angry all the time. I’m not saying it was something I would take back, but it’s something I learned a lot from and probably wouldn’t do again.”

Eventually the rock star lifestyle caught up with Josh and he came down with a serious illness that forced him to slow down and evaluate his decisions and his future.

“One day I got really sick, I couldn’t see. I pretty much went blind during that period of time and that kind of gave me some, you know, a different perspective of what I wanted. And I had met this woman who is now my wife and I started writing songs for her.”

Joshua and Lindsey Fleming

At that point Josh let the punk rock music and lifestyle that came along with it take a backseat. He shifted his focus to something that would better please his soon to be wife, country and folk music.

“I stopped caring and I just wrote whatever I wanted to write about. Out of a happy accident I kind of transitioned myself around that. When you’re in that live fast, die young mentality, like, you say that you don’t listen to other people’s perspectives, but really you’re taking them in more seriously than you ever have. Once I stopped caring about that and really just let myself be myself, it wasn’t about the party or it wasn’t about how many people were at the show, things started to change a lot. It became more about the song than anything.”

This newfound perspective eventually led to Josh forming a new band, The Vandoliers, which has made huge waves in the country and folk music scenes in Dallas and beyond.

“I think when punks get older they start latching on to honky tonk. I’ve been more surprised than anything about how Vandoliers has done, what we get to do and where we’ve been. People always say that, man I just never thought that you’d be wearing a cowboy hat, but I’m a little older, wiser, fatter. Instead of just being mad about stuff or having to self sabotage my life to write a song, now I can just pick up a piece of paper and write a song.”

Josh Fleming on stage with The Vandoliers

When I asked Josh about where he see’s himself going from here he tells me that the only thing he is really ever sure of, is that he’ll always play music.

Joshua Fleming on stage with The Vandoliers

“I found out a long time ago I will always be a musician. I’m miserable without it. I will always do this. People talk about rock and roll being a mountain. I always picture it as a ladder and at the end of every ladder is another f***ing ladder.”

I, for one, am definitely looking forward to watching him continue the climb.

