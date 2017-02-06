WFAA
Lady Gaga ‘Joanne' World Tour stops in Dallas in December

KENS5.com Staff , KENS 12:47 PM. CST February 06, 2017

Calling all Little Monsters!

Coming off of her explosive Super Bowl halftime show, Lady Gaga released the dates for her next tour, which makes three stops in Texas. She comes to Dallas on Dec. 8, when she'll play at the American Airlines Center.

Named for her recent album, ‘Joanne,’ Gaga's tour will go through Europe, South America, and North America starting in August 2017.

The Texas leg of the world tour includes Houston on December 3 and Austin on December 5 before her trip to Dallas.

Tickets go on sale on February 20.

For more information, go here

Full tour dates:

Aug. 01 at Rogers Arena                Vancouver, BC

Aug. 03 at Rogers Place                 Edmonton, AB

Aug. 05 at Tacoma Dome               Tacoma, WA

Aug. 08 at The Forum                     Los Angeles, CA

Aug. 11 at T-Mobile Arena              Las Vegas, NV

Aug. 13 at AT&T Park                     San Francisco, CA

Aug. 15 at Golden 1 Center            Sacramento,CA

Aug. 19 at Centurylink Center         Omaha, NB

Aug. 21 at Xcel Energy Center        St. Paul, MN

Aug. 23 at Quicken Loans Arena    Cleveland, OH

Aug. 25 at Wrigley Field                  Chicago, IL

Aug. 28 at Citi Field                         New York, NY

Sep. 01 at Fenway Park                  Boston, MA

Sep. 04 at Bell Centre                     Montreal, QC

Sep. 06 at Air Canada Centre        Toronto, ON

Sep. 10 at Wells Fargo Center       Philadelphia, PA

Sep. 15 at Rock in Rio Festival      Rio de Janeiro, BR

Sep. 22 at Palau Sant Jordi           Barcelona, ES

Sep. 24 at Hallenstadion                Zurich, CH

Sep. 26 at Mediolanum Forum      Milan, IT

Sep. 29 at Barclaycard Arena        Hamburg, DE

Oct. 01 at Sportpaleis                    Antwerp, BE

Oct. 03 at Ziggo Dome                  Amsterdam, NL

Oct. 06 at Accorhotels Arena        Paris, FR

Oct. 09  at O2 arena                       London, UK

Oct. 15 at Barclaycard Arena         Birmingham, UK

Oct. 17 at Manchester Arena         Manchester, UK

Oct. 21 at Royal Arena                  Copenhagen, DK

Oct. 23 at Ericsson Globe              Stockholm, SE

Oct. 26 at Mercedes-Benz Arena   Berlin, DE

Oct. 28 at Lanxess Arena               Koln, DE

Nov. 05 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse           Indianapolis, IN

Nov. 07 at Little Caesars Arena      Detroit, MI

Nov. 10 at Mohegan Sun              Uncasville, CT   

Nov. 13 at KFC Yum! Center        Louisville, KY

Nov. 15 at Sprint Center                Kansas city, KS

Nov. 16 at Scottrade Center         St. Louis, MO

Nov. 19 at Verizon Center            Washington, DC               

Nov. 20 at PPG Paints Arena       Pittsburgh, PA

Nov. 28 at Philips Arena               Atlanta, GA

Nov. 30 at American Airlines Arena          Miami, FL

Dec. 01 at Amalie Arena                                Tampa, FL

Dec. 03 at Toyota Center              Houston, TX

Dec. 05 at Frank Erwin Center      Austin, TX

Dec. 08 at American Airlines Center         Dallas, TX

Dec. 09 at Chesapeake Energy Arena      Oklahoma city, OK

Dec. 12 at Pepsi Center                 Denver, CO

Dec. 14 at Vivint Smart Home Arena        Salt lake city, UT

(© 2017 KENS)


