What's new in theaters this weekend (Jan. 19-21)

Here's what's new in theaters this weekend:

12 Strong

"12 Strong" tells the previously classified story of the first Green Beret unit to enter Afghanistan after the Sept. 11 attacks. It's based on the best-selling book "Horse Soldiers." A dozen soldiers, outnumbered 5,000-to-one, volunteer to take on the Taliban. And they have to do it on horseback!

Chris Hemsworth leads the team as the captain. Michael Shannon plays his right-hand man. Hemsworth's real-life wife, Elsa Pataky, plays his wife, and it's the first time they've worked together. Packed with plenty of action and patriotism.

Warner Bros. - Rated R

Den of Thieves

If you've been hoping for a solid comeback for Gerard Butler after "Geostorm," maybe this is it. In "Den of Thieves," he heads up the Los Angeles County Sheriff's crime fighting unit. They pull out all the stops when a robbery ring sets its sights on the Federal Reserve.

Pablo Schreiber, 50 Cent and O'Shea Jackson, Jr. play the bad guys.

STX Entertainment - Rated R

Forever My Girl

A country star comes home only to discover a legacy beyond music: a 7-year-old daughter. British actor Alex Roe puts in the Southern charm in "Forever My Girl" as he tries to woo back the love he left behind and perhaps become a family.

They say if you like Nicholas Sparks movies, this one's for you.

Roadside Attractions - Rated PG

