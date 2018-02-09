What's new in theaters this weekend (Feb. 9-11)

Here's a look at what's coming out in theaters this weekend:

Fifty Shades Freed

The "Fifty Shades" trilogy has had fans hot and bothered for the past three years. "Fifty Shades Freed" wraps up the film franchise based on the books that were a world-wide phenomenon. The first two films made nearly $1 billion at the box office! Christian and Anastasia are married now, but her old boss' jealous streak continues. Things get suspenseful, or at least they're meant to feel that way. Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson shot this finale back-to-back with the second installment. And you get the feeling they're ready to let go the ties that bind.

Universal Pictures - Rated R



The 15:17 to Paris

Remember this true story making international headlines? Three life-long American friends stop an AK-47-wielding terrorist aboard a high speed train to Paris in 2015. They wrote a book and sent it to Clint Eastwood, who has a history of honoring American heroes in film. He took it on, and in some clever casting, hired the real guys to play themselves. We also get the back stories of Spencer Stone, Alek Skarlatos and Anthony Sadler. Yes, you should know their names. They're heroes! Now they want to be actors.

Warner Bros. - Rated PG-13



Peter Rabbit

James Corden can do no wrong these days, from his late night carpool karaoke to award show hosting gigs. Now he voices the lead character in "Peter Rabbit." The modern take on the Beatrix Potter story is an animated/live-action mashup. Peter and his storybook buddies just want some veggies out of the neighbor's garden, but "Star Wars"' Domhnall Gleeson doesn't want to share. Let the hijinx begin! The neighbor does have his eye on Rose Byrne, who plays the bunnies' protectress named "Bea." Potter perhaps?

Columbia Pictures - Rated PG

