Watch: The voice of Bart Simpson talks new film on WFAA

Nancy Cartwright, who voiced Bart Simpson, joined News 8 Midday to talk about her new film, "In Search of Fellini," which debuts Friday at 7 p.m. at Angelika Film Center Dallas. "The Simpsons" courtesy of Fox Television "In Search of Fellini" courtesy of Spotted Cow Entertainment.

WFAA 2:35 PM. CDT April 28, 2017

