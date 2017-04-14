Watch the first trailer for 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

A screengrab from the "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" trailer. Photo: Lucasfilm

It's finally here!

The first teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi was revealed at Star Wars Celebration Friday in Orlando, and it's got just about everything fans of the franchise could want: Lightsaber training, intergalactic battle, and these ominous words:

"I only know one truth. It's time for the Jedi to end."

Check out the trailer in the video player above or on YouTube here.

The 9th 'Star Wars' film will star Daisy Ridley as Rey, John Boyega as Finn, Adam Driver as Kylo Ren, Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron and the late Carrie Fisher as Leia. Rian Johnson ('Looper,' "The Brothers Bloom,' and 'Brick') takes over the director's duties this time around.

The poster for the movie, in theaters December 15, was also revealed Friday.

