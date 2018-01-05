Top ten films of 2017

Popcorn for sale (Photo: The Sydney Morning Herald, Fairfax Media via Getty, Fairfax Media)

Baby Driver - After being coerced into working for a crime boss, a young getaway driver finds himself taking part in a heist doomed to fail. “Baby Driver” combines director Edgar Wright’s unique blend of comedy and action with a thrilling soundtrack and a top-notch cast made up of Ansel Elgort, Lily James, Jon Hamm, Jamie Foxx, and Kevin Spacey, to make this one of the best films of the year. Has received numerous award nominations for Best Actor, Best Editing, Music and more. Rated R.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi - In the sequel to 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” Rey develops her newly discovered abilities with the guidance of Luke Skywalker, who is unsettled by the strength of her powers. Meanwhile, the Resistance prepares for battle with the First Order. “The Last Jedi” is an exciting, humorous, and action-packed thrill ride that pays homage to the saga’s legacy while adding some new surprises. This was ranked the third highest grossing film of 2017 and 16th highest of all time. Rated PG-13.

Dunkirk - Allied soldiers from Belgium, the British Empire and France are surrounded by the German Army, and evacuated during a fierce battle in World War II. From acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk” is a well-crafted English war thriller that boasts impressive cinematography and sound design, and is being called one of the best war films of all time. Has received 8 different award nominations for the Critics Choice Awards and three for the Golden Globe Awards, including Best Picture, Best Cinematography, and Best Score. Rated PG-13.

Hostiles - In 1892, a legendary Army captain reluctantly agrees to escort a Cheyenne chief and his family through dangerous territory. Starring Christian Bale, Rosamund Pike, Jesse Plemons and Ben Foster, this film is an intense, violent, and well-acted western period piece. Rights to the film were purchased in late 2017 falling its film festival premiere and the film ultimately received a January wide release with limited showing in December, so few have had a chance to see it. Rated R.

Wind River - A veteran tracker with the Fish and Wildlife Service helps to investigate the murder of a young Native American woman, and uses the case as a means of seeking redemption for an earlier act of irresponsibility, which ended in tragedy. Featuring a strong cast led by Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen, this crime drama marks the finale in a trilogy of similar themed films from writer/director Taylor Sheridan (Sicario, Hell or High Water). Received an award at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival and ranks among the Top Ten Independent Films (of 2017) from the National Board of Review. Rated R.

Blade Runner 2049 - A young blade runner’s discovery of a long-buried secret leads him to track down former blade runner Rick Deckard, who’s been missing for thirty years. Starring Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, and a solid supporting cast led by Jared Leto and Robin Wright, Blade Runner 2049 is a well crafted, visually stunning, and all-around impressive film that is already being called one of the best sci-fi movies and sequels of all time. Has received multiple nominations of Best Cinematography, Best Score, etc., for the Critics Choice Awards among others. Rated R.

The Greatest Showman - Inspired by the imagination of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. Starring Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, and Zendaya, this film features fantastic music, a heartwarming story, and an all-around sensational experience that all ages can enjoy. Has received Golden Globe Awards and Critics Choice Awards nominations for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Original Song, and more. Rated PG-13.

Logan - In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X, somewhere on the Mexican border. However, Logan’s attempts to hide from the world, and his legacy, are upended when a young mutant arrives, pursued by dark forces. The third and final installment in the Wolverine film series, “Logan,” is a violent, emotional, and thrilling closing chapter to Hugh Jackman’s 17-year run as the iconic superhero. 2nd highest grossing R-rated film of 2017, is one of the best-reviewed superhero films of all time, and has received numerous awards nominations. Rated R.

I, Tonya - Competitive ice skater Tonya Harding rises amongst the ranks at the U.S. Figure Skating Champions, but her future in the activity is thrown into doubt when her ex-husband intervenes. The film features top notch acting, with a strong cast led by Margot Robbie, Sebastian Stan and Allison Janney, and makes the audience wonder whether the scrappy, vulgar skater was judged by the facts of the Nancy Kerrigan case or Tonya’s failure to fit into our predisposed idea of how an Olympic skater should look or act like. Is nominated for many different awards, including Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, etc. Rated R.



It - A group of bullied kids band together when a shape shifting monster, taking the appearance of a clown, begins hunting children. While it’s not a film for all audiences, “It” does a good job at balancing out the comedy, emotion, acting, and disturbing content to create a unique horror experience that fans should enjoy. Is the highest grossing horror film of all time and is said to be one of the best Stephen King adaptations. Rated PG-13.

