These are the best films of 2017

'Dunkirk' - Warner Bros.

Several amazing films hit the theaters 2017. Here's WFAA's list of the best ones:

1. DUNKIRK

For sheer achievement in direction, this is the best film of 2017. Christopher Nolan makes us feel like we're actually on the beach, in the boats and in the skies as British civilians effort the evacuation of soldiers during World War II. It's a white knuckle ride all the way, physically and emotionally.

2. THE SHAPE OF WATER

But this is a very close second. A mute cleaning lady falls in love with an Amazon river creature. 'Sounds ridiculous, but in writer-director Guillermo del Toro's mind and hands, it's a masterful fantasy. The acting led by Sally Hawkins is first-rate, and Alexander Desplat's score is gorgeous.

3. THE BIG SICK

Star and co-writer Kumail Nanjiani didn't want to screw this one up. It's his life story, after all. His comic tone is pitch perfect as he falls in love with his coma-induced girlfriend, and forges a friendship with her disapproving parents. Ray Romano is a standout as the dad.

4. GET OUT

Talk about meeting the parents, was there a more original story this year? Writer-director Jordan Peele breaks the horror genre mold in his Twilight Zone meets Stepford Wives first film. Let's hope its February release doesn't work against it come awards season.

5. BABY DRIVER

This was an early release, too. Do you even remember Kevin Spacey was the villain in this bank heist/love story? Ansel Elgort plays a baby faced getaway driver who moves to his music. A real surprise from writer-director Edgar Wright.

6. LADY BIRD

Greta Gerwig summons all the charm she's shown as an indie actress in her debut as writer-director of one of the most authentic teen angst films in recent memory. Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf are fabulous as daughter and mother.

7. THE POST

Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep are a Hollywood dream team. The uncluttered, sharply-paced telling of the story behind 'The Washington Post' publishing the Pentagon Papers makes you long for good old fashioned journalism.

8. HOSTILES

Any film that reinvigorates the Western grabs my attention. Christian Bale is impeccable as a post Civil War Army captain ordered to escort an Indian chief home, a grieving Rosamund Pike in tow. One of the most brutal beginnings and satisfying endings to a film this year.

MUDBOUND

Will this be the year a Netflix film is Oscar-nominated? Two soldiers: one white, one black, return home to a divided Mississippi. You can feel the weight of the mud and the heaviness of the hearts in this post World War II drama, seeping with racism.

9. I, TONYA

This film reinvents the biopic to tell the story of figure skater Tonya Harding: her violent home life, her struggle to become accepted and who was really behind the attack of Nancy Kerrigan. Margot Robbie as Tonya and Allison Janey as her mother are unforgettable in this dark comedy.

ALSO CONSIDERED (alphabetically):

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME

DARKEST HOUR

THE DISASTER ARTIST

THE FLORIDA PROJECT

LOVING VINCENT

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI

