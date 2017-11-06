NOVEMBER 3, 2017 - Here's a look at what's in theaters this weekend:

THOR: RAGNAROK

The box office needs a strong infusion of superhero, and it's Thor to the rescue in the latest dive into the Marvel Universe. He and Hulk are the new Abbott and Costello. Director Taika Waititi and his writers are going heavy on humor in this third "Thor" standalone. Chris Hemsworth loses his trademark hair and hammer as he's forced to face off with Hulk, gladiator style. Jeff Goldblum also hits the funny bone as the guy in charge of running the games. Cate Blanchett is amazing as Marvel's first female villain.. the Goddess of Death threatening to destroy Asgard. Also welcome, Tessa Thompson as a boozy, bisexual warrior goddess. So what does Ragnarok mean? It has something to do with the fate of the gods.

Rated "PG-13." (Walt Disney Studios/Marvel Entertainment)

A BAD MOMS CHRISTMAS

After last year's hit movie "Bad Moms" ..comes the follow-up "A Bad Moms Christmas." The mothers of Mila Kunis, Kristin Bell and Kathryn Hahn drop in at the most stressful time of the year. And surprise... no welcome mat on the front porch! Each has issues with the other. The moms' moms are perfectly cast.. perfectionist Christine Baranski, clingy Cheryl Hines and road worn roadie Susan Sarandon. "This Is Us" star Justin Hartley will get your attention as a male stripper who falls for Hahn when he seeks her spa services. As with most sequels, it's entertaining but not as good as the first.

Rated "R." (STX Entertainment)

LBJ

It might take a minute to realize that's Woody Harrelson with those big ears and heavy jaw.. as Lyndon Johnson in "LBJ." Rob Reiner directs the biopic with lots of flashbacks. The movie takes the Texas tour-de-force through his days as Senate Majority Leader.. his tragic route to the presidency through Dallas.. and his historic White House years that included Civil Rights and Vietnam. Neither Harrelson nor Reiner go for nuance here. If you saw Bryan Cranston in HBO's "All The Way," you saw a better film.

Rated "R." (Electric Entertainment)

JANE

Who's cooler than Jane Goodall?! National Geographic hires former Kurt Cobain documentarian Brett Morgen to hit the film vault, and he compiles never-before-seen footage of the primatologist's early work with chimpanzees in Africa in "Jane." It was the 1960s, a time when many didn't trust a young woman to do a man's work. Behind the lens for most of it.. the cameraman Goodall would fall in love with and marry, Hugo van Lawick. Edited to a score by Philip Glass as lush as the African forest. Girlpower for real!

Rated "PG." (Documentary) (National Geographic Studios)

