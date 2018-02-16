New in theaters this weekend (Feb. 16-18)

Marvel Studios' Black Panther. Photo: Marvel Studios

Here's what's new in theaters this weekend:

Black Panther

Wow! The most anticipated film of the year so far lives up to all the hype and then some. "Black Panther" is the first black superhero movie by a major studio with an African American director and a primarily black cast.

That cast is perfect from Chadwick Boseman in the title role to the villain played by Michael B. Jordan. Jordan has a great history with director Ryan Coogler, who previously cast him in "Fruitvale Station" and "Creed." But don't be fooled into thinking the guys are the only ones who carry the story. Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright are fierce as can be. Each character is written deeply. The mythology isn't too complicated to understand, and there's real relevance to the story. Go see it!

Marvel/Walt Disney Studios - Rated PG-13.

Samson

Now to a Biblical superhero. Yes, "Samson" has his own movie! The Hebrew strongman is called to lead his people out of enslavement. But there's that temptress, Delilah, out to steal his powers. British actor Taylor James stars in the title role. To see him, you'd swear he had a wrestling background, but he's a classically trained actor. "The Bionic Woman's" Lindsay Wagner plays his mother. The film comes from the Christian studio that made "God's Not Dead."

Pure Flix Productions - Rated PG-13.

Early Man

Do you love "Wallace and Gromit?" "Chicken Run? "Shaun the Sheep?" Then you love the claymation creations of the British company Aardman, along with their wicked sense of humor. "Early Man" is their latest. It's Stone Age versus Bronze Age when a tribe of cavemen is captured. There are some great voices in the film including Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne as the lead caveman and Tom Hiddleston as the Bronze Age ruler.

Lionsgate - Rated PG.

