In the gym and out of it, this Dallas man is motivated by Rocky Balboa's look

Jade Roberts trains at his Dallas gym (Photo: WFAA)

Every day, on the way to her office, Dr. Farah Khan, of Dallas, would walk past the same guy and every day she thought the same thing.

"It was kinda like, ‘I feel like I’ve seen him before,’" she said.

But the guy was a total stranger

He runs a gym in the basement of the building. Dr. Khan started working out there and struck up a conversation with him.

That's when it hit her.

"Yo Adrian! I’m a funny guy, ya know," the man said, imitating Sylvester Stallone.

Rocky Balboa the lookalike is actually Jade Roberts, the personal trainer.

He has made money portraying Sylvester Stallone ever since the 80s when a friend told him about a movie coming out and said he looked like the lead actor.

He's portrayed Stallone in a couple movies, and also has a couple small roles to his name, according to his IMDB page.

It's been almost 40 years and this look-alike has fought through four decades and six sequels to stay in demand.

Jade Roberts (Photo: WFAA)

"It’s not the most current character, but it is an iconic character, so I feel, I almost feel like I’m obligated to do this," Roberts said.

Jade said this has been a great gig, but it’s harder now than ever.

“Yo absolutely, ya know," he said in a Rocky Balboa voice.

Each day, he's taking punches from Father Time.

Most people who want a Rocky impersonator want to the guy from the early movies, not the retired fighter attempting to come back.

“Yeah, that’s gonna be more marketable than a 70-year-old look," Roberts said.

A photo of Sly Stallone's Rocky Balboa sits inside Roberts' Dallas gym (Photo: WFAA)

Refusing to be backed into his corner, Jade now visits Dr. Khan, A plastic surgeon, for very minor procedures to maintain the eyes of the tiger.

Jade truly loves this job, and says if they’re still making movies he’s willing to go the distance.

“Maybe it’ll be Rocky 17 and I’ll be in a walker, I don’t know," he said with a smile. "Yo Adrian! Can you help me outta bed, ya know?”

The Oscars are probably calling already.

© 2017 WFAA-TV