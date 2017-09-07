Monday, September 25: Cowboys game on WFAA

Aug 3, 2017: Canton, OH, USA; Arizona Cardinals cornerback Brandon Williams (26) defends Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown (85) during the second quarter at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. (Photo: Charles LeClaire, Custom)

Special Programming Note for Monday, September 25 and Tuesday, September 26.

WFAA will be airing the Dallas Cowboys vs. Phoenix Cardinals game on Monday, September 25th at 7:00 PM. The regally scheduled programming, Dancing with the Stars and the premiere of the Good Doctor will be preempted for this special Cowboys game. See the schedule below to see where you can watch your favorite shows.



MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 25:

ON WFAA-TV:

• 7 PM - Dallas Cowboys vs. Phoenix Cardinals

ON WFAA 8.2:

• 7 PM - Dancing with the Stars

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26:

ON WFAA-TV:

• 7 PM - The Good Doctor

© 2017 WFAA-TV