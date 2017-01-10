Lagoon-anchored $1B development near Lake Ray Hubbard snags landscape architect

8-acre lagoon would sit next to Lake Ray Hubbard (Humphreys & Partners Architects)

Bayside — a $1 billion lagoon-anchored development near Lake Ray Hubbard in Rowlett — has landed a new landscape architecture firm, which will design the master plan for the 262-acre lakeside project.

Newport Beach-based Lifescapes International was selected to oversee the landscape architecture at Bayside, which will feature the first Crystal Lagoon in Texas.

The Crystal Lagoon is a man-made lagoon using technology to create crystal-clear, blue water to enhance the property. It will also feature a 300-foot long fountain with video projections to give a show fountain that will rival Las Vegas' Bellagio fountains.

Lifescapes International was selected, in part, because of the firm's extensive experience designing iconic mixed-use and resort destinations throughout the world.

The Bayside mixed-use development — which sits less than 20 minutes from Dallas — will be the ultimate destination, said President Julie Brinkerhoff-Jacobs.

"The concept for this project is centered on an immersive experience," Brinkerhoff-Jacobs said, in a statement. "The fountain is planned to deliver the most visual water entertainment show in the United States."

The fountain will span an acre of land with 250 water nozzles, 29 fire nozzles and two laser-projected video mist screens, which will result in an entertainment experience like no other, she added.

In all, Lifescapes International will design the landscaping for the entire 116-acre peninsula, including 25 acres of parks, retail rooftop gardens, beach zones and the perimeter of the 8-acre Crystal Lagoon.

Some of the outdoor amenities at the lagoon include private beach clubs, swim-up bars, floating fire pits, cabanas and terraced gardens overlooking the lagoon.

Plans for Bayside include more than 1.5 million square feet of commercial real estate, 3,000 residential homes, a 1,000-slip marina and 700 hotel rooms. Dallas developer Kent Donahue of Bayside Land Partners LLC is overseeing the project.

Construction is slated to begin in March with completion slated for spring 2019.

