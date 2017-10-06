'King of the Hill' fans to gather on Dallas bridge, yell 'bwah!'

DALLAS - So just how many "King of the Hill" fans would gather to yell out "bwah!" (or is it bwaa? bwaah?) in celebration of Hank Hill? Apparently more than 500, according to a Dallas Facebook event page.

Denise Rodriguez set up the event that encourages fans to meet up at 1 p.m. Saturday on the Continental Avenue Pedestrian Bridge.

"Calling all propaniacs!" the event page reads. "Dress up like your favorite KOTH character and come bwaahh on the bridge."

But imitating Hank Hill isn't the only thing on the event's docket. Rodriguez says "high-fives will be awarded for:

Longest Bwaahh

- Best Bwaahh

- Best "I tell you what."

- Best "Dang it, Bobby."

- Best "That boy ain't right."

- Best "I DON'T KNOW YOU! THAT'S MY PURSE!"

- Best Boomhauer Speech

- Best Peggy "WHOOOYEAHHHHH!"

But it's only Hank Hill's best "bwah" that will earn fans a prize, fan art.

As of Friday, 526 people have said they're going to the even and 3,300 people have expressed interest.

