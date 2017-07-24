Justin Bieber cancels tour before Arlington show

Justin Bieber performs poolside at Fontainebleau Miami Beachs New Years Eve Celebration at Fontainebleau Miami Beach on December 31, 2016 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo: Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 2016 Getty Images)

ARLINGTON - Justin Bieber has canceled the remainder of his Purpose World Tour concerts less than a week before his Arlington show date.

The announcement was made on Bieber's official site and said the cancelation was "due to unforeseen circumstances."

"Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them," read the posted statement.

The statement said all tickets will be refunded.

Bieber was scheduled to perform Saturday at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Full statement:

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts. Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.

© 2017 WFAA-TV