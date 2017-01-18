TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Remembering Little Elm Detective Jerry Walker
-
Cafe in Azle in hot water after Facebook post on MLK
-
Little Elm Detective Jerry Walker dies in the line of duty
-
Victim in Target attack fractured skull
-
WFAA Live Weather
-
Two shot by police near Fair Park
-
Bedford Shooting
-
Barbara Bush hospitalized in Houston
-
Witness says he heard shots fired in Little Elm
-
VIDEO: Suspect sought after stealing Lewisville woman's credit card
More Stories
-
President Bush moved to ICU; Mrs. Bush also hospitalizedJan 18, 2017, 12:50 a.m.
-
Chief details unfolding of Little Elm shooting that…Jan 18, 2017, 3:49 p.m.
-
Barbara Bush admitted to hospital after Bush 41 hospitalizedJan 18, 2017, 12:23 p.m.