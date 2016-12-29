Jedis meet at Alamo Drafthouse for Carrie Fisher lightsaber vigil

(Photo: Jason Puckett, KVUE)

AUSTIN - Austin Star Wars fans lost their beloved Princess Leia Tuesday afternoon after actress Carrie Fisher died days after having a heart attack.

As Fisher became one with the cosmic force, Jedis of all ages, as well as Wookies, Bounty Hunters, Ewoks, and Stormtroopers, met at the Alamo Drafthouse on South Lamar in Austin to say goodbye to the princess one last time with a lightsaber vigil.

"She was kind of the princess for everyone who wasn't into ball gowns and Prince Charming," said fan Morgan Hendrix. "She was the princess for those who were into Stormtroopers and lightsabers."

Fisher gained fame in 1977 in the very first Star Wars film. Over time, her iconic role has continued to inspire generation after generation.

But Fisher will be remembered beyond Princess Leia.

"I've actually struggled with mental health and since she was a mental health ambassador, it means the world that all these people could come out and pay tribute to her," said fan Alicia Stadler.

"With Princess Leia, you cannot have a more iconic character or person, and Carrie Fisher was just amazing on top of that," Hendrix said.

Those who gathered at the Alamo Drafthouse Wednesday night said that one of the most important things is that Fisher will be remembered going forward.

May the Force be with you always, Princess Leia.

