JAY-Z, Willie and ACL, oh my! Get ready to buy your tickets

This Friday there will be a race to buy tickets to three huge music events coming to Texas this fall.

As reported by WFAA this week, JAY-Z's bringing his 4:44 tour to the American Airlines Center on Nov. 7. Billy Bob's just announced that Willie Nelson and Family will be stopping by for shows on Nov. 10 and 11.

Both shows start selling tickets at 10 a.m. Friday, July 14.

But that's not all.

Single-day tickets for the Austin City Limits Festival, in which JAY-Z is a headliner, are also on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. The festival runs Oct. 6-8 and Oct. 13-15. Willie Nelson's son, Lukas, will also be performing at ACL with Promise of the Real.

So get your internet stable, your credit card handy, and set your alarm for 10 a.m. Friday!

Tickets for JAY-Z at the American Airlines Center can be purchased here

Tickets for Willie Nelson and Family at Billy Bob's can be purchased here

ACL single-day tickets can be purchased here

