Hey y'all, it's time for the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

The 2017 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo kicks off Friday and runs through February 4 at Will Rogers Memorial Center.

The 2017 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo kicks off Friday and runs through February 4 at Will Rogers Memorial Center.

Tickets are as follows:

Adults: $10

Children 6 to 16: $5

Children 5 and under: Free

Matt Brockman with the rodeo joined News 8 Daybreak to share what’s new this year.

All western parade is at 11 a.m. Saturday in downtown Fort Worth and is expected to draw more than 100,000 people according to the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo website.

Click here for a listing of events.



(© 2017 WFAA)