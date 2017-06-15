Go on a water rescue with SeaWorld's new coaster

SAN ANTONIO - Hop on a jet ski and join the rescue mission with SeaWorld San Antonio’s newest roller coaster, Wave Breaker: The Rescue Coaster!

The jet-ski style coaster takes riders on an adventure over the lake and 60 feet into the air along 2,600 feet of track.

Wave Breaker is the first ride at SeaWorld that speaks to the company’s rescue mission, combining the thrill of a coaster with the adrenaline rush of a marine animal rescue. Over the last 50 years, SeaWorld’s Rescue Team has helped to rescue and rehabilitate more than 30,000 animals.

So hop on your jet ski and set out to rescue a dolphin or sea turtle, as the family friendly Wave Breaker: The Rescue Coaster opens to the public on Friday, June 16.

EXPERIENCE THE RIDE BELOW:

