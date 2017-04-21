Some fun spring events are taking place across North Texas this weekend. Check out our list:
Ft Worth Main Street Arts Festival
- Thursday, April 20, 2017: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Friday, April 21, 2017: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.
- Saturday, April 22, 2017: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.
- Sunday, April 23, 2017: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Grand Prairie Main Street Fest
- April 21-23, 2017 in downtown Grand Prairie (200 W. Main Street)
- Friday is $15 "All You Can Ride" Night (5 p.m. to midnight)
- Pat Green takes the stage at 10 p.m. Friday (Free); Reckless Kelly performs Saturday
- Saturday, April 22 at 3921 Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard in Dallas
- Show and Go Dive Now Poll open Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Anyone can try scuba diving for free
Earth Day at Ft Worth Museum of Science and History
- April 18-April 22
- Exciting festival centered around Mother Nature, earth sciences, and conservation
- April 22-April 24
- Texans can buy emergency preparation supplies tax-free this weekend, including batteries, shutters, ladders, and generators.
Changing Perspectives Block Party
- Dallas Arts District, Flora Street from Routh to Crockett
- 1-7 p.m., free admission
- Featuring Bandaloop, who will perform while suspended from a high-rise building at 3, 5, and 6 p.m.
