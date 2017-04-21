Bandaloop dancers

Some fun spring events are taking place across North Texas this weekend. Check out our list:

Ft Worth Main Street Arts Festival

Thursday, April 20, 2017: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday, April 21, 2017: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday, April 22, 2017: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday, April 23, 2017: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Grand Prairie Main Street Fest

April 21-23, 2017 in downtown Grand Prairie (200 W. Main Street)

Friday is $15 "All You Can Ride" Night (5 p.m. to midnight)

Pat Green takes the stage at 10 p.m. Friday (Free); Reckless Kelly performs Saturday

Earth Day Underwater Event

Saturday, April 22 at 3921 Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard in Dallas

Show and Go Dive Now Poll open Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone can try scuba diving for free

Earth Day at Ft Worth Museum of Science and History

April 18-April 22

Exciting festival centered around Mother Nature, earth sciences, and conservation

Sales Tax Holiday

April 22-April 24

Texans can buy emergency preparation supplies tax-free this weekend, including batteries, shutters, ladders, and generators.

Changing Perspectives Block Party

Dallas Arts District, Flora Street from Routh to Crockett

1-7 p.m., free admission

Featuring Bandaloop, who will perform while suspended from a high-rise building at 3, 5, and 6 p.m.

