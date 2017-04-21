WFAA
Fun weekend events 4/21-4/23

Maria Cruz , WFAA 8:12 AM. CDT April 21, 2017

Some fun spring events are taking place across North Texas this weekend. Check out our list:

Ft Worth Main Street Arts Festival

 

  • Thursday, April 20, 2017: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Friday, April 21, 2017: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 22, 2017: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.
  • Sunday, April 23, 2017: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Grand Prairie Main Street Fest

  • April 21-23, 2017 in downtown Grand Prairie (200 W. Main Street)
  • Friday is $15 "All You Can Ride" Night (5 p.m. to midnight)
  • Pat Green takes the stage at 10 p.m. Friday (Free); Reckless Kelly performs Saturday

Earth Day Underwater Event

  • Saturday, April 22 at 3921 Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard in Dallas
  • Show and Go Dive Now Poll open Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Anyone can try scuba diving for free

Earth Day at Ft Worth Museum of Science and History

  • April 18-April 22
  • Exciting festival centered around Mother Nature, earth sciences, and conservation

Sales Tax Holiday

  • April 22-April 24
  • Texans can buy emergency preparation supplies tax-free this weekend, including batteries, shutters, ladders, and generators.

Changing Perspectives Block Party

  • Dallas Arts District, Flora Street from Routh to Crockett
  • 1-7 p.m., free admission
  • Featuring Bandaloop, who will perform while suspended from a high-rise building at 3, 5, and 6 p.m.

