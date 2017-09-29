WFAA
Fun weekend events: September 29 - October 1

Maria Cruz, WFAA 8:26 AM. CDT September 29, 2017

Want to know what's happening in North Texas this weekend? Check out our list:

State Fair of Texas

  • Opening on Friday, September 29, 2017 at 10 a.m.
  • Ticket information can be found here

Perks in the Park

  • Friday, September 29, 2017: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Farmers Brothers will hand out complementary cups of specialty coffee to celebrate National Coffee Day!

Pinners Conference and Expo

  • Friday, September 29, 2017: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, September 30, 2017: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • The showroom will feature top businesses providing options in crafts, cooking, photography, beauty and fashion, and more
  • Pinterest-based classes will also be available
  • Ticket information can be found here

National Gun Rights Policy Conference

  • Friday, September 29, 2017: 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, September 30, 2017: 7:30 a.m.
  • Sunday, October 1, 2017: 8:30 a.m.
  • This is your chance to network, get an insider look, and plan pro-gun rights strategies for the coming year
  • Registration information can be found here

Free Flu Vaccination Clinics

  • Saturday, September 30, 2017: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Available at the following locations:
    • Pilot Point High School, 1300 N. Washington, Pilot Point, TX 76258
    • Chisolm Trail Elementary, 812 N. Keaton, Sanger, TX 76266
  • This service will be offered on a first come, first serve basis
  • Please visit www.texasflu.org for the latest information on flu in Texas

Free HIV Workshop

  • Saturday, September 30, 2017: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Enjoy skits, gospel music, prevention materials, free HIV testing and more!
  • Hosted by St. James A.M.E. Church, Learning Institute of Family Education (LIFE), and Zeta Beta Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma of University of North Texas
  • For more information, call 940-441-5530 or 940-387-1223

Wine and Art Festival

  • Saturday, September 30, 2017: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Enjoy wine tasting, live music, food trucks, and more
  • Ticket information can be found here

Poly High School Homecoming Parade

  • Saturday, September 30, 2017: 11 a.m.
  • Bring the whole family to enjoy the largest ever home coming parade to ever hit the streets of the Poly community
  • Poly High School is hosting a carnival on its school grounds after the parade

Tire Rack Street Survival® Teen Driving School

  • Sunday, October 1, 2017: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Students will benefit from a classroom session, followed by a hands-on experience in real-world driving situations
  • Cost is $75 per student
  • Registration information can be found here

