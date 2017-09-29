Fun weekend events: September 29 - October 1

Want to know what's happening in North Texas this weekend? Check out our list:
- Opening on Friday, September 29, 2017 at 10 a.m.
- Ticket information can be found here
- Friday, September 29, 2017: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Farmers Brothers will hand out complementary cups of specialty coffee to celebrate National Coffee Day!
- Friday, September 29, 2017: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday, September 30, 2017: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- The showroom will feature top businesses providing options in crafts, cooking, photography, beauty and fashion, and more
- Pinterest-based classes will also be available
- Ticket information can be found here
National Gun Rights Policy Conference
- Friday, September 29, 2017: 7 p.m.
- Saturday, September 30, 2017: 7:30 a.m.
- Sunday, October 1, 2017: 8:30 a.m.
- This is your chance to network, get an insider look, and plan pro-gun rights strategies for the coming year
- Registration information can be found here
Free Flu Vaccination Clinics
- Saturday, September 30, 2017: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
-
Available at the following locations:
- Pilot Point High School, 1300 N. Washington, Pilot Point, TX 76258
- Chisolm Trail Elementary, 812 N. Keaton, Sanger, TX 76266
- This service will be offered on a first come, first serve basis
- Please visit www.texasflu.org for the latest information on flu in Texas
Free HIV Workshop
- Saturday, September 30, 2017: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Enjoy skits, gospel music, prevention materials, free HIV testing and more!
- Hosted by St. James A.M.E. Church, Learning Institute of Family Education (LIFE), and Zeta Beta Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma of University of North Texas
- For more information, call 940-441-5530 or 940-387-1223
- Saturday, September 30, 2017: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Enjoy wine tasting, live music, food trucks, and more
- Ticket information can be found here
Poly High School Homecoming Parade
- Saturday, September 30, 2017: 11 a.m.
- Bring the whole family to enjoy the largest ever home coming parade to ever hit the streets of the Poly community
- Poly High School is hosting a carnival on its school grounds after the parade
Tire Rack Street Survival® Teen Driving School
- Sunday, October 1, 2017: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Students will benefit from a classroom session, followed by a hands-on experience in real-world driving situations
- Cost is $75 per student
- Registration information can be found here
