Fun weekend events: September 29 - October 1

State Fair (Photo: Ushare user: brianfant)

Want to know what's happening in North Texas this weekend? Check out our list:

State Fair of Texas

Opening on Friday, September 29, 2017 at 10 a.m.

Ticket information can be found here

Perks in the Park

Friday, September 29, 2017: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Farmers Brothers will hand out complementary cups of specialty coffee to celebrate National Coffee Day!

Pinners Conference and Expo

Friday, September 29, 2017: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, September 30, 2017: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The showroom will feature top businesses providing options in crafts, cooking, photography, beauty and fashion, and more

Pinterest-based classes will also be available

Ticket information can be found here

National Gun Rights Policy Conference

Friday, September 29, 2017: 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 30, 2017: 7:30 a.m.

Sunday, October 1, 2017: 8:30 a.m.

This is your chance to network, get an insider look, and plan pro-gun rights strategies for the coming year

Registration information can be found here

Free Flu Vaccination Clinics

Saturday, September 30, 2017: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Available at the following locations: Pilot Point High School, 1300 N. Washington, Pilot Point, TX 76258 Chisolm Trail Elementary, 812 N. Keaton, Sanger, TX 76266

This service will be offered on a first come, first serve basis

Please visit www.texasflu.org for the latest information on flu in Texas

Free HIV Workshop

Saturday, September 30, 2017: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Enjoy skits, gospel music, prevention materials, free HIV testing and more!

Hosted by St. James A.M.E. Church, Learning Institute of Family Education (LIFE), and Zeta Beta Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma of University of North Texas

For more information, call 940-441-5530 or 940-387-1223

Wine and Art Festival

Saturday, September 30, 2017: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Enjoy wine tasting, live music, food trucks, and more

Ticket information can be found here

Poly High School Homecoming Parade

Saturday, September 30, 2017: 11 a.m.

Bring the whole family to enjoy the largest ever home coming parade to ever hit the streets of the Poly community

Poly High School is hosting a carnival on its school grounds after the parade

Tire Rack Street Survival® Teen Driving School

Sunday, October 1, 2017: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Students will benefit from a classroom session, followed by a hands-on experience in real-world driving situations

Cost is $75 per student

Registration information can be found here

© 2017 WFAA-TV