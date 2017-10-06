WFAA
Fun weekend Events: October 6-9

Maria Cruz, WFAA 10:56 AM. CDT October 06, 2017

Are you looking for something different to do in North Texas? Check out what's happening this weekend:

State Fair of Texas

  • Friday, October 6, 2017: 9 a.m.
  • Saturday, October 7, 2017: 9 a.m.
  • Sunday, October 8, 2017: 9 a.m.
  • Find tickets here

Wings Over Dallas

  • Friday, October 6, 2017: 9:30 a.m.
  • Saturday, October 7, 2017: 9:30 a.m.
  • Sunday, October 8, 2017: 9:30 a.m.
  • Bring the whole family to enjoy the largest airshow in North Texas
  • Find tickets here

United We Fight Against Cancer! Football Game

  • Friday, October 6, 2017: 7 p.m.
  • Grand Prairie and South Grand Prairie Highs schools unite to support those dealing with cancer in the district and the community
  • Game will take place at Grand Prairie High School

Free Screening Mammograms

  • Saturday, October 7, 2017: 8 a.m.
  • Texas Health Plano will offer free screening mammograms to the women of North Texas
  • To make an appointment, please call 1-800-955-1349
  • In order to qualify, you must:
    • Be 40 years of age and older
    • Have no personal history of breast cancer
    • Have no known breast lumps or other breast problems
    • Not be pregnant or haven’t breastfed in the last six months
    • Have not received a mammogram in the past 12 months
    • Be at or less than 200% of Federal Poverty Level

“Say No to Bullying” Rally

  • Saturday, October 7, 2017: 8:30 a.m.
  • Free admission!
  • Special guests include Dallas Cowboys Mascot, Rowdy, and former NFL players
  • Raffle tickets will be on sale

Van Zandt County 5K Run for Relief

  • Saturday, October 7, 2017: Timed 5K at 9 a.m. / Untimed one-mile walk at 9:15 a.m.
  • Donations to the tornado relief fund will also be accepted

MyDallas Citizenship Workshop

  • Saturday, October 7, 2017: 9 a.m.
  • The City’s Office of Welcoming Communities and Immigrant Affairs invites those needing assistance in the citizen application process to attend this free workshop
  • Workshop will take place at J. Erik Jonsson Central Library in Dallas

Taste of Union Park

  • Saturday, October 7, 2017: 2 p.m.
  • Come enjoy live music, a variety of food vendors, and free activities including free face painting, live cooking demonstrations, rock-climbing, and more
  • A portion of the proceeds will benefit Kidd’s Kids

NTX Tournament of Robots

  • Saturday, October 7, 2017: 6:15 p.m.
  • Sunday, October 8, 2017: 9 a.m.
  • Come and enjoy the first robotics competition for students, and their robots, from North Texas and Oklahome
  • This is a free event
  • Note: Please wear closed-toe shoes. Safety goggles will be provided.

Cottonwood Festival

  • Saturday, October 7, 2017: 10 a.m.
  • Sunday, October 8, 2017: 10 a.m.
  • Bring the whole family to see museum-quality exhibits, live music performances, and enjoy an interactive children’s art area
  • Free parking and free admission!

Barktoberfest

  • Sunday, October 8, 2017: 10 a.m.
  • Bring your furbaby and enjoy a pumpkin patch photo booth, costume contests, free pet caricature drawings, and more!
  • Entry fee is $5, with proceeds benefiting Bullluvable Paws and Chiwawas
  • Find tickets here

