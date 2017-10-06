Fun weekend Events: October 6-9

There is fresh concern for the safety of spectators at air shows following a string of fatal accidents. (Photo: WFAA)

Are you looking for something different to do in North Texas? Check out what's happening this weekend:

State Fair of Texas

Friday, October 6, 2017: 9 a.m.

Saturday, October 7, 2017: 9 a.m.

Sunday, October 8, 2017: 9 a.m.

Wings Over Dallas

Friday, October 6, 2017: 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, October 7, 2017: 9:30 a.m.

Sunday, October 8, 2017: 9:30 a.m.

Bring the whole family to enjoy the largest airshow in North Texas

United We Fight Against Cancer! Football Game

Friday, October 6, 2017: 7 p.m.

Grand Prairie and South Grand Prairie Highs schools unite to support those dealing with cancer in the district and the community

Game will take place at Grand Prairie High School

Free Screening Mammograms

Saturday, October 7, 2017: 8 a.m.

Texas Health Plano will offer free screening mammograms to the women of North Texas

To make an appointment, please call 1-800-955-1349

In order to qualify, you must: Be 40 years of age and older Have no personal history of breast cancer Have no known breast lumps or other breast problems Not be pregnant or haven’t breastfed in the last six months Have not received a mammogram in the past 12 months Be at or less than 200% of Federal Poverty Level



“Say No to Bullying” Rally

Saturday, October 7, 2017: 8:30 a.m.

Free admission!

Special guests include Dallas Cowboys Mascot, Rowdy, and former NFL players

Raffle tickets will be on sale

Van Zandt County 5K Run for Relief

Saturday, October 7, 2017: Timed 5K at 9 a.m. / Untimed one-mile walk at 9:15 a.m.

Donations to the tornado relief fund will also be accepted

MyDallas Citizenship Workshop

Saturday, October 7, 2017: 9 a.m.

The City’s Office of Welcoming Communities and Immigrant Affairs invites those needing assistance in the citizen application process to attend this free workshop

Workshop will take place at J. Erik Jonsson Central Library in Dallas

Taste of Union Park

Saturday, October 7, 2017: 2 p.m.

Come enjoy live music, a variety of food vendors, and free activities including free face painting, live cooking demonstrations, rock-climbing, and more

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Kidd’s Kids

NTX Tournament of Robots

Saturday, October 7, 2017: 6:15 p.m.

Sunday, October 8, 2017: 9 a.m.

Come and enjoy the first robotics competition for students, and their robots, from North Texas and Oklahome

This is a free event

Note: Please wear closed-toe shoes. Safety goggles will be provided.

Cottonwood Festival

Saturday, October 7, 2017: 10 a.m.

Sunday, October 8, 2017: 10 a.m.

Bring the whole family to see museum-quality exhibits, live music performances, and enjoy an interactive children’s art area

Free parking and free admission!

Barktoberfest

Sunday, October 8, 2017: 10 a.m.

Bring your furbaby and enjoy a pumpkin patch photo booth, costume contests, free pet caricature drawings, and more!

Entry fee is $5, with proceeds benefiting Bullluvable Paws and Chiwawas

