Fun weekend Events: October 6-9

Are you looking for something different to do in North Texas? Check out what's happening this weekend:
- Friday, October 6, 2017: 9 a.m.
- Saturday, October 7, 2017: 9 a.m.
- Sunday, October 8, 2017: 9 a.m.
- Friday, October 6, 2017: 9:30 a.m.
- Saturday, October 7, 2017: 9:30 a.m.
- Sunday, October 8, 2017: 9:30 a.m.
- Bring the whole family to enjoy the largest airshow in North Texas
United We Fight Against Cancer! Football Game
- Friday, October 6, 2017: 7 p.m.
- Grand Prairie and South Grand Prairie Highs schools unite to support those dealing with cancer in the district and the community
- Game will take place at Grand Prairie High School
Free Screening Mammograms
- Saturday, October 7, 2017: 8 a.m.
- Texas Health Plano will offer free screening mammograms to the women of North Texas
- To make an appointment, please call 1-800-955-1349
-
In order to qualify, you must:
- Be 40 years of age and older
- Have no personal history of breast cancer
- Have no known breast lumps or other breast problems
- Not be pregnant or haven’t breastfed in the last six months
- Have not received a mammogram in the past 12 months
- Be at or less than 200% of Federal Poverty Level
- Saturday, October 7, 2017: 8:30 a.m.
- Free admission!
- Special guests include Dallas Cowboys Mascot, Rowdy, and former NFL players
- Raffle tickets will be on sale
Van Zandt County 5K Run for Relief
- Saturday, October 7, 2017: Timed 5K at 9 a.m. / Untimed one-mile walk at 9:15 a.m.
- Donations to the tornado relief fund will also be accepted
MyDallas Citizenship Workshop
- Saturday, October 7, 2017: 9 a.m.
- The City’s Office of Welcoming Communities and Immigrant Affairs invites those needing assistance in the citizen application process to attend this free workshop
- Workshop will take place at J. Erik Jonsson Central Library in Dallas
- Saturday, October 7, 2017: 2 p.m.
- Come enjoy live music, a variety of food vendors, and free activities including free face painting, live cooking demonstrations, rock-climbing, and more
- A portion of the proceeds will benefit Kidd’s Kids
- Saturday, October 7, 2017: 6:15 p.m.
- Sunday, October 8, 2017: 9 a.m.
- Come and enjoy the first robotics competition for students, and their robots, from North Texas and Oklahome
- This is a free event
- Note: Please wear closed-toe shoes. Safety goggles will be provided.
- Saturday, October 7, 2017: 10 a.m.
- Sunday, October 8, 2017: 10 a.m.
- Bring the whole family to see museum-quality exhibits, live music performances, and enjoy an interactive children’s art area
- Free parking and free admission!
- Sunday, October 8, 2017: 10 a.m.
- Bring your furbaby and enjoy a pumpkin patch photo booth, costume contests, free pet caricature drawings, and more!
- Entry fee is $5, with proceeds benefiting Bullluvable Paws and Chiwawas
