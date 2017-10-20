Fun weekend events!: October 20-22

Are you looking for something fun to do this weekend? Check out what's happening in our area:

State Fair of Texas (Last Weekend!)

Friday, October 20, 2017: 9 a.m.

Saturday, October 21, 2017: 9 a.m.

Sunday, October 22, 2017: 9 a.m.

Tickets can be found here

Bloomin’ Bluegrass Festival and Chili Cookoff

Friday, October 20, 2017: 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, October 21, 2017: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Bring the whole family to enjoy live music, food, and more!

A kid’s zone will be available until 9 p.m. on both nights, featuring: A rock-climbing wall An inflatable obstacle course A petting zoo Bounce houses, and more!

Admission is free

Steinfest in Plano

Friday, October 20, 2017: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, October 21, 2017: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

This Oktoberfest-style event celebrates outstanding beer, great food, and live polka music!

The whole family can enjoy a god fashion show, a kid’s zone, and much more

VIP ticket packages are $50 and can be found here

Texas Veggie Fair

Saturday, October 21, 2017: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This free event celebrates every kind of plant-based lifestyles

There will be food, live music, children activities, veggies, a beer garden, and more!

The fair is open to the public and dog friendly!

The event schedule is available here

Pumpkins on the Plaza

Saturday, October 21, 2017: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Dallas Park and Recreation Department invites the community to this fun and free event!

Some of the activities include a pumpkin patch, face painting, hayrides, music, a costume contest, and more!

A glow party will take place between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Limited free parking will be available

Haunt Jaunt 5K and Fun Run

Saturday, October 21, 2017: 5 p.m.

This night-time Halloween-themed race is hosted by the City of Plano

For each child registered for the Fun Run, one free adult entry in the Fun Run will be granted.

On-site registration will be available on the day of the event, please refer to the website for more information

Note: Flashlights or head lamps may be used, but are not mandatory

Rockin’ the Square: A Historic Block Party

Saturday, October 21, 2017: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Celebrate Downtown Garland’s listing on the National Register of Historic Places by attending this free event

Come enjoy live music, food, and fireworks!

The National Register plaque will be officially unveiled during the evening

Attendees will need to bring their own chairs and blankets

An Evening with Kathy Ireland and Dixie Dixon

Saturday, October 21, 2017: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This event celebrates the world premiere of a special edition of portraits featuring Kathy Ireland, photographed by Dixie Dixon

This red carpet event includes: Champagne and hors d'oeuvres The opportunity to meet and greet with Kathy and Dixie The premiere of Dixie's new book, "Fashion and Lifestyle Photography" – and more!

Tickets cost $75 per person and can be found here

Skate or Die Fest

Sunday, October 22, 2017: 1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

This festival welcomes all ages and features skateboarding, music, art, and culture

There will also be a puppy petting zoo featuring dogs that are up for adoption

Tickets range from $20 to $80 and can be found here

