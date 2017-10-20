Fun weekend events!: October 20-22

Are you looking for something fun to do this weekend? Check out what's happening in our area:
State Fair of Texas (Last Weekend!)
Friday, October 20, 2017: 9 a.m.
Saturday, October 21, 2017: 9 a.m.
- Sunday, October 22, 2017: 9 a.m.
- Tickets can be found here
Bloomin’ Bluegrass Festival and Chili Cookoff
Friday, October 20, 2017: 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday, October 21, 2017: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Bring the whole family to enjoy live music, food, and more!
A kid’s zone will be available until 9 p.m. on both nights, featuring:
A rock-climbing wall
An inflatable obstacle course
A petting zoo
Bounce houses, and more!
- Admission is free
Friday, October 20, 2017: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
-
Saturday, October 21, 2017: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
This Oktoberfest-style event celebrates outstanding beer, great food, and live polka music!
The whole family can enjoy a god fashion show, a kid’s zone, and much more
- VIP ticket packages are $50 and can be found here
- Saturday, October 21, 2017: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- This free event celebrates every kind of plant-based lifestyles
- There will be food, live music, children activities, veggies, a beer garden, and more!
- The fair is open to the public and dog friendly!
- The event schedule is available here
- Saturday, October 21, 2017: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- The Dallas Park and Recreation Department invites the community to this fun and free event!
- Some of the activities include a pumpkin patch, face painting, hayrides, music, a costume contest, and more!
- A glow party will take place between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.
- Limited free parking will be available
- Saturday, October 21, 2017: 5 p.m.
- This night-time Halloween-themed race is hosted by the City of Plano
- For each child registered for the Fun Run, one free adult entry in the Fun Run will be granted.
- On-site registration will be available on the day of the event, please refer to the website for more information
- Note: Flashlights or head lamps may be used, but are not mandatory
Rockin’ the Square: A Historic Block Party
- Saturday, October 21, 2017: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Celebrate Downtown Garland’s listing on the National Register of Historic Places by attending this free event
- Come enjoy live music, food, and fireworks!
- The National Register plaque will be officially unveiled during the evening
- Attendees will need to bring their own chairs and blankets
An Evening with Kathy Ireland and Dixie Dixon
- Saturday, October 21, 2017: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- This event celebrates the world premiere of a special edition of portraits featuring Kathy Ireland, photographed by Dixie Dixon
This red carpet event includes:
- Champagne and hors d'oeuvres
- The opportunity to meet and greet with Kathy and Dixie
- The premiere of Dixie's new book, "Fashion and Lifestyle Photography" – and more!
- Tickets cost $75 per person and can be found here
- Sunday, October 22, 2017: 1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- This festival welcomes all ages and features skateboarding, music, art, and culture
- There will also be a puppy petting zoo featuring dogs that are up for adoption
- Tickets range from $20 to $80 and can be found here
