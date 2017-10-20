WFAA
Fun weekend events!: October 20-22

Maria Cruz, WFAA 10:51 AM. CDT October 20, 2017

Are you looking for something fun to do this weekend? Check out what's happening in our area:

State Fair of Texas (Last Weekend!)

  • Friday, October 20, 2017: 9 a.m.
  • Saturday, October 21, 2017: 9 a.m.
  • Sunday, October 22, 2017: 9 a.m.
  • Tickets can be found here

Bloomin’ Bluegrass Festival and Chili Cookoff

  • Friday, October 20, 2017: 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 21, 2017: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Bring the whole family to enjoy live music, food, and more!
  • A kid’s zone will be available until 9 p.m. on both nights, featuring:
    • A rock-climbing wall
    • An inflatable obstacle course
    • A petting zoo
    • Bounce houses, and more!
  • Admission is free

Steinfest in Plano

  • Friday, October 20, 2017: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 21, 2017: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • This Oktoberfest-style event celebrates outstanding beer, great food, and live polka music!
  • The whole family can enjoy a god fashion show, a kid’s zone, and much more
  • VIP ticket packages are $50 and can be found here

Texas Veggie Fair

  • Saturday, October 21, 2017: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • This free event celebrates every kind of plant-based lifestyles
  • There will be food, live music, children activities, veggies, a beer garden, and more!
  • The fair is open to the public and dog friendly!
  • The event schedule is available here

Pumpkins on the Plaza

  • Saturday, October 21, 2017: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • The Dallas Park and Recreation Department invites the community to this fun and free event!
  • Some of the activities include a pumpkin patch, face painting, hayrides, music, a costume contest, and more!
  • A glow party will take place between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.
  • Limited free parking will be available

Haunt Jaunt 5K and Fun Run

  • Saturday, October 21, 2017: 5 p.m.
  • This night-time Halloween-themed race is hosted by the City of Plano
  • For each child registered for the Fun Run, one free adult entry in the Fun Run will be granted.
  • On-site registration will be available on the day of the event, please refer to the website for more information
  • Note: Flashlights or head lamps may be used, but are not mandatory

Rockin’ the Square: A Historic Block Party

  • Saturday, October 21, 2017: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Celebrate Downtown Garland’s listing on the National Register of Historic Places by attending this free event
  • Come enjoy live music, food, and fireworks!
  • The National Register plaque will be officially unveiled during the evening
  • Attendees will need to bring their own chairs and blankets

An Evening with Kathy Ireland and Dixie Dixon

  • Saturday, October 21, 2017: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • This event celebrates the world premiere of a special edition of portraits featuring Kathy Ireland, photographed by Dixie Dixon
  • This red carpet event includes:
    • Champagne and hors d'oeuvres
    • The opportunity to meet and greet with Kathy and Dixie
    • The premiere of Dixie's new book, "Fashion and Lifestyle Photography" – and more!
  • Tickets cost $75 per person and can be found here

Skate or Die Fest

  • Sunday, October 22, 2017: 1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
  • This festival welcomes all ages and features skateboarding, music, art, and culture
  • There will also be a puppy petting zoo featuring dogs that are up for adoption
  • Tickets range from $20 to $80 and can be found here

© 2017 WFAA-TV


