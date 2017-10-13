Fun weekend events: October 13-15

Are you looking for something fun to do this weekend? Check out what's happening in North Texas:
- Friday, October 13, 2017: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Everyone is invited to come together and unite in praying for world peace
- Multicultural events are scheduled throughout the day
- People from Africa are invited to wear green to represent the countries of Africa
- People from the Americas (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Latin American Countries) are invited to wear red
- People from Europe are invited to wear white
- People from Asia/Middle East are invited to wear yellow
- People from the Islands of the Pacific, Australia, Oceania are invited to wear blue
- Friday, October 13, 2017: 9 a.m.
- Saturday, October 14, 2017: 9 a.m.
- Sunday, October 15, 2017: 9 a.m.
- Find tickets here
- Friday, October 13, 2017: 12 p.m.
- Come and see the nationally recognized choral groups from The University of Texas and The University of Oklahoma come together before the big game!
- Admission to the concert is free
- Friday, October 13, 2017: 6:30 p.m.
- This fun-filled event features a live band, dinner, and an auction
- Cost is $20 per person
- Find tickets here
Tri-City Lake Ray Hubbard Cleanup
- Saturday, October 14. 2017: 8 a.m. check-in / 9 a.m. kick-off
- Volunteers are invited to come together and help clean up the litter that flows down Rowlett Creek
- A volunteer appreciation picnic will follow at 11:30 a.m.
- Free event t-shirts will be given to the first 1,500 participants
4th Annual Heart of Duncanville 5K
- Saturday, October 14, 2017: 8:30 a.m.
- Come and participate in the competitive 5K or the non-timed 1-mile fun run
- Proceeds will benefit the Duncanville ISD Education Foundation
Black Star October Schooling Show
- Saturday, October 14, 2017: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Riders and horses will dress up for a special Halloween costume contest
- Parking and entry are free for spectators!
- Saturday, October 14, 2014: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Bring the whole family to enjoy live music, a petting zoo, kitchen gardening, and more.
- Admission is free!
- Some activities require a participation fee
20th Annual Butterfly Flutterby
- Saturday, October 14, 2017: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- This event is free, family-friendly, and pet-friendly!
- Gather to see the monarch butterfly migration as they travel from Canada to Mexico
- Attendees can enjoy the costume parade, crafts, a scavenger hunt, face painting, and more!
- Saturday, October 14, 2017: 10 a.m.
-
Everyone in the community can benefit from this free event, which offers multiple goods and services including:
- Veteran services
- Family portraits
- Haircuts
- A kids zone
- Hot meals
- No I.D. is required to participate
White Rock Lake Artists’ 25th Studio Tour
- Saturday, October 14, 2017: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday, October 15, 2017: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Attendees will be able to visit the artists and see the art in neighborhoods near White Rock Lake
- Saturday, October 14, 2017: 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Participants will learn more about the civil court process in this free, highly interactive, and non-partisan outreach program
- Saturday, October 14, 2017: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- This family-friendly event offers ethnic food trucks, multicultural music, and cultural displays from over 100 countries
- A Fitness and Wellness Fair is available with free flu shots and health screenings for children and adults
- Admission and parking are free!
Texas Wesleyan Homecoming Game
- Saturday, October 14, 2017: 2 p.m.
- Kick-off is scheduled for 2 p.m.
- Festivities in the Ram Zone begin at noon
- Saturday, October 14, 2014: 2:30 p.m.
- The Red River Showdown between the University of Texas Longhorns and the University of Oklahoma Sooners has been played at the State Fair since 1929
- The kick-off for this time-honored tradition is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
- Attendees are advised to arrive early to allow sufficient time for security checks, which are performed going into the fairgrounds and into the Cotton Bowl for the game
- Saturday, October 14, 2017: 4 p.m.
- Friends and family, gathered in teams of 12, will test their strength as they pull a fire truck for 75 ft!
- This event is hosted by the Plano Fire Department
- Proceeds will benefit local Special Olympics Texas athletes
Lampedusa: Concert for Refugees
- Sunday, October 15, 2017: 8 p.m.
- Featuring Joan Baez, Lila Downs, Steve Earle, Patty Griffin, and James McMurtry
- Doors open at 7 p.m.
- Find tickets here
© 2017 WFAA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs