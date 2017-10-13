WFAA
Close

Fun weekend events: October 13-15

Maria Cruz, WFAA 10:15 AM. CDT October 13, 2017

Are you looking for something fun to do this weekend? Check out what's happening in North Texas:

Fatima 100 Tour

  • Friday, October 13, 2017: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Everyone is invited to come together and unite in praying for world peace
  • Multicultural events are scheduled throughout the day
  • People from Africa are invited to wear green to represent the countries of Africa
  • People from the Americas (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Latin American Countries) are invited to wear red
  • People from Europe are invited to wear white
  • People from Asia/Middle East are invited to wear yellow
  • People from the Islands of the Pacific, Australia, Oceania are invited to wear blue

State Fair of Texas

  • Friday, October 13, 2017: 9 a.m.
  • Saturday, October 14, 2017: 9 a.m.
  • Sunday, October 15, 2017: 9 a.m.
  • Find tickets here

Red River Sing Off

  • Friday, October 13, 2017: 12 p.m.
  • Come and see the nationally recognized choral groups from The University of Texas and The University of Oklahoma come together before the big game!
  • Admission to the concert is free

Nash Farm Barn Dance

  • Friday, October 13, 2017: 6:30 p.m.
  • This fun-filled event features a live band, dinner, and an auction
  • Cost is $20 per person
  • Find tickets here

Tri-City Lake Ray Hubbard Cleanup

  • Saturday, October 14. 2017: 8 a.m. check-in / 9 a.m. kick-off
  • Volunteers are invited to come together and help clean up the litter that flows down Rowlett Creek
  • A volunteer appreciation picnic will follow at 11:30 a.m.
  • Free event t-shirts will be given to the first 1,500 participants

4th Annual Heart of Duncanville 5K

  • Saturday, October 14, 2017: 8:30 a.m.
  • Come and participate in the competitive 5K or the non-timed 1-mile fun run
  • Proceeds will benefit the Duncanville ISD Education Foundation

Black Star October Schooling Show

  • Saturday, October 14, 2017: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Riders and horses will dress up for a special Halloween costume contest
  • Parking and entry are free for spectators!

17th Annual Fall Round-Up

  • Saturday, October 14, 2014: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Bring the whole family to enjoy live music, a petting zoo, kitchen gardening, and more.
  • Admission is free!
  • Some activities require a participation fee

20th Annual Butterfly Flutterby

  • Saturday, October 14, 2017: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • This event is free, family-friendly, and pet-friendly!
  • Gather to see the monarch butterfly migration as they travel from Canada to Mexico
  • Attendees can enjoy the costume parade, crafts, a scavenger hunt, face painting, and more! 

Lancaster Convoy of Hope

  • Saturday, October 14, 2017: 10 a.m.
  • Everyone in the community can benefit from this free event, which offers multiple goods and services including:
    • Veteran services
    • Family portraits
    • Haircuts
    • A kids zone
    • Hot meals
  • No I.D. is required to participate

White Rock Lake Artists’ 25th Studio Tour

  • Saturday, October 14, 2017: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday, October 15, 2017: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Attendees will be able to visit the artists and see the art in neighborhoods near White Rock Lake

Citizens’ Civil Academy

  • Saturday, October 14, 2017: 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Participants will learn more about the civil court process in this free, highly interactive, and non-partisan outreach program

Plano International Festival

  • Saturday, October 14, 2017: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • This family-friendly event offers ethnic food trucks, multicultural music, and cultural displays from over 100 countries
  • A Fitness and Wellness Fair is available with free flu shots and health screenings for children and adults
  • Admission and parking are free!

Texas Wesleyan Homecoming Game

  • Saturday, October 14, 2017: 2 p.m.
  • Kick-off is scheduled for 2 p.m.
  • Festivities in the Ram Zone begin at noon

Red River Showdown

  • Saturday, October 14, 2014: 2:30 p.m.
  • The Red River Showdown between the University of Texas Longhorns and the University of Oklahoma Sooners has been played at the State Fair since 1929
  • The kick-off for this time-honored tradition is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
  • Attendees are advised to arrive early to allow sufficient time for security checks, which are performed going into the fairgrounds and into the Cotton Bowl for the game

Plano Pullooza

  • Saturday, October 14, 2017: 4 p.m.
  • Friends and family, gathered in teams of 12, will test their strength as they pull a fire truck for 75 ft!
  • This event is hosted by the Plano Fire Department
  • Proceeds will benefit local Special Olympics Texas athletes

Lampedusa: Concert for Refugees

  • Sunday, October 15, 2017: 8 p.m.
  • Featuring Joan Baez, Lila Downs, Steve Earle, Patty Griffin, and James McMurtry
  • Doors open at 7 p.m.
  • Find tickets here

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories