Fun weekend events: June 2-June 4

Here are some local events happening this weekend in North Texas:

JUNE 2 THROUGH JUNE 4 IN PLANO: LEGACY WEST GRAND OPENING

Grand openings are becoming a regular celebration in the booming economic gold mine of West Plano, but Friday night might be the biggest of them all.

The $3.2 billion Legacy West development has been planned and constructed for years and will open for a public sneak peek this weekend.

5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. June 2 (Friday)

Noon to 9:30 p.m. June 3 (Saturday)

Noon to 5 p.m. June 4 (Sunday)

Official link

JUNE 2 THROUGH JUNE 4 IN DALLAS: TEXPLEX PARK GRAND OPENING

America's first and largest adventure experiential park

1,000 acres of extreme sporting adventures (boat adventures, rock crawling, motocross courses, a state-of-the-art bike park)

No charge to enter TexPlex; Day passes begin at $15

Official link

JUNE 2 THROUGH JUNE 3 IN FORT WORTH: CONCERTS IN THE GARDEN: PRESERVATION HALL JAZZ BAND AND JT HODGES

June 2: Preservation Hall Jazz Band

June 3: JT Hodges

Gates open at 6:30 p.m.; concert begins at 8:15 p.m.

Tickets range from $22 to $66; Children under 10 receive free lawn admission when accompanied by paid adult

Official site

JUNE 3 THROUGH JUNE 11 TEXAS: NATIONAL FISHING AND BOATING WEEK

National Fishing and Boating Week comes at the start of the summer vacation season and is designed to encourage families to spend time together on and around water. Additionally, no fishing license is required anywhere in the state on Free Fishing Day, celebrated every year on the first Saturday in June.

Official site

JUNE 3 IN DALLAS: UPTOWN FAMILY FEST

Family-friendly entertainment

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Free

3699 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75204

Official site

JUNE 3 IN EULESS: BOWLERO

Cowboys player Terrence Williams will host the Grand Opening of Bowlero Euless

Bowlero Euless will show off its 52 newly transformed black light lanes, interactive arcade, and high-end sports bar and dining area.

1901 West Airport Freeway

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Official site

JUNE 4 IN FORT WORTH: ADIOS CANCER! 30TH ANNUAL NATIONAL CANCER SURVIVORS DAY

Food, fun, games and prizes, including a "Survivors Salsa" at 3:30 p.m.

FREE

2 p.m.

Resource Connection of Tarrant County – Gymnasium

2300 Circle Drive, Fort Worth 76119

