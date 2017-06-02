Fun weekend events: June 2-June 4

Here are some local events happening this weekend in North Texas:
JUNE 2 THROUGH JUNE 4 IN PLANO: LEGACY WEST GRAND OPENING
Grand openings are becoming a regular celebration in the booming economic gold mine of West Plano, but Friday night might be the biggest of them all.
The $3.2 billion Legacy West development has been planned and constructed for years and will open for a public sneak peek this weekend.
- 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. June 2 (Friday)
- Noon to 9:30 p.m. June 3 (Saturday)
- Noon to 5 p.m. June 4 (Sunday)
- READ STORY: Grand Opening to give public sneak peek at Legacy West
- Official link
JUNE 2 THROUGH JUNE 4 IN DALLAS: TEXPLEX PARK GRAND OPENING
- America's first and largest adventure experiential park
- 1,000 acres of extreme sporting adventures (boat adventures, rock crawling, motocross courses, a state-of-the-art bike park)
- No charge to enter TexPlex; Day passes begin at $15
- Official link
JUNE 2 THROUGH JUNE 3 IN FORT WORTH: CONCERTS IN THE GARDEN: PRESERVATION HALL JAZZ BAND AND JT HODGES
- June 2: Preservation Hall Jazz Band
- June 3: JT Hodges
- Gates open at 6:30 p.m.; concert begins at 8:15 p.m.
- Tickets range from $22 to $66; Children under 10 receive free lawn admission when accompanied by paid adult
- Official site
JUNE 3 THROUGH JUNE 11 TEXAS: NATIONAL FISHING AND BOATING WEEK
- National Fishing and Boating Week comes at the start of the summer vacation season and is designed to encourage families to spend time together on and around water. Additionally, no fishing license is required anywhere in the state on Free Fishing Day, celebrated every year on the first Saturday in June.
- Official site
JUNE 3 IN DALLAS: UPTOWN FAMILY FEST
- Family-friendly entertainment
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Free
- 3699 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75204
- Official site
JUNE 3 IN EULESS: BOWLERO
- Cowboys player Terrence Williams will host the Grand Opening of Bowlero Euless
- Bowlero Euless will show off its 52 newly transformed black light lanes, interactive arcade, and high-end sports bar and dining area.
- 1901 West Airport Freeway
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Official site
JUNE 4 IN FORT WORTH: ADIOS CANCER! 30TH ANNUAL NATIONAL CANCER SURVIVORS DAY
- Food, fun, games and prizes, including a "Survivors Salsa" at 3:30 p.m.
- FREE
-
2 p.m.
Resource Connection of Tarrant County – Gymnasium
2300 Circle Drive, Fort Worth 76119
© 2017 WFAA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs