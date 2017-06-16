Fun events this weekend (6/16-6/18)

Goat yoga

There are several fun events this weekend around the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Take a look at our list:

GOAT YOGA: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7 p.m. at Eastbound and Down Ice House in Dallas.

JUNETEENTH UNITY FESTIVAL: Saturday, 3-11 p.m. at Cedar Canyon Dude Ranch in Lancaster.

BEST SOUTHWEST JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION: Saturday, 5-9 p.m. at Lancaster Community Park in Lancaster.

BREWFEST: Saturday, 3-8 p.m. at Mill and Charles in Lewisville.

