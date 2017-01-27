Friday Feature: 'The Founder'

"The Founder"

Directed by John Lee Hancock (“Saving Mr. Banks,” “The Blind Side”) and starring Michael Keaton, Nick Offerman, John Carroll Lynch, Laura Dern, Linda Cardellini, and B.J. Novak, “The Founder” is a satisfying, fascinating and solid biopic that features a notable performance by Keaton as the businessman Ray Kroc and tells the story of his acquisition and expansion of the McDonald’s fast food chain.

Set in the 1950s, Ray Kroc is a struggling traveling salesman who grows tired of dealing with incompetent and unambitious owners of the drive-in diners he does business with. When a small diner orders an unusually high number of milkshake makers from the company he represents, Ray curiously travels to the restaurant to find a thriving business that practices fast high quality food service for the family-focused customer. Sensing a huge business opportunity, Ray gets to know the owners, Mac and Dick McDonald, and eventually makes the claim that McDonald’s “golden arches” could be the next great American symbol just like flags and religious crosses.

Ray pushes to franchise the restaurant, and despite initial hesitation, the McDonald brothers agree to let him proceed in growing the business. He begins quickly opening locations around the country, but when financial struggles and decision-making limitations hold him back, he begins making moves to buy up the land that future locations will be built on and eventually sees an opportunity to ultimately take over the entire business. Those who have seen “The Founder” or know anything about Ray Kroc may recognize that while he wasn’t the nicest person, there’s little doubt that McDonald’s would not be what it is today without Kroc’s influence.

Like many of his recent projects, Keaton delivers a high quality performance that truly raises the level of this film. Nick Offerman and John Carroll Lynch play Richard “Dick” McDonald and Maurice “Mac” McDonald, respectively, and are more than adequate in their roles. Laura Dern plays Kroc’s first wife, Ethel Fleming, while Linda Cardellini fills the role of Kroc’s second wife, Joan Smith, who he was married to up until his death in 1984. B.J. Novak plays Harry J. Sonneborn, Kroc’s primary financial consultant, and Patrick Wilson rounds out the supporting cast as Rollie Smith, a restaurant owner.

One of my favorite things about biopics is getting to learn about a true story that average viewers may not know all the details about. The extent of my knowledge of McDonald’s goes about as far as a Big Mac and fries, so I had no idea that it started as a small town BBQ and hamburger joint, and through ambition, ingenuity, and a whole lot of greed, became what it is today. Between the various indicators of the time period such as clothes, cars, dining, cost of food, etc., to the full extent to how Kroc stumbled upon a golden opportunity and what he grew it into, the film is quite intriguing.

Overall, “The Founder” is an above average film and biographical drama that uses a strong lead performance to tell a captivating story of how a driven, risk taking and cutthroat salesman turned the McDonald brothers’ small fast food drive-in diner into one of the biggest restaurants in the world. Although it’s clear that Kroc got a bit carried away and had many struggles on the path to success, it’s amazing what he was able to do. This film works for just about any audience and feels like an end of the year, award worthy movie.

“The Founder” is rated PG13 for brief strong language. Running time is 1 hour and 55 minutes.

Rated 4 out of 5 stars.

Hayden Pittman is a special contributor to WFAA.com and a freelance writer, photographer/videographer, and filmmaker in Dallas, TX. You can find more of his work on Selig Film News. He is a film, TV, and sports enthusiast, and when he is not reviewing movies, Hayden works in film production. Don't like what he has to say? Let him know at hpittman87@gmail.com, find him on Facebook, or follow him on Twitter at @HPMoviePitt. Enjoy the movies!

(© 2017 WFAA)