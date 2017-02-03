Friday Feature: 'The Comedian'

The Comedian

Like several of his recent disappointments, Robert De Niro’s “The Comedian” is yet another wheels off, over-the-top comedy that wastes a decent cast on a dirty, hit and miss film with a story that leaves much to be desired.

Jackie Burke (De Niro) is an aging insult comic with no filter who most audiences recognize for a TV show he did earlier in his career. While trying to stage a comeback of sorts, Jackie gets in a fight with an audience member and is sentenced to community service, where he meets Harmony (Leslie Mann). The two grow close as Jackie continues to become a public sensation through a series of more or less entertaining incidents, until they each must decide what they want with their lives.

The film puts De Niro’s Jackie Burke in the spotlight as a standup comic who specializes in sex jokes and inappropriate material. Some of the jokes will make you laugh, but there’s no ignoring the racist, language filled, insulting remarks. It’s the kind of film where the dialogue and edgy content is taken pretty far, with some things working and other things seemingly failing.

Whether it’s knocking out an audience member at a comedy show, making a shockingly insulting speech at your homosexual niece’s wedding, getting the residents of a nursing home to sing a song about poop, or having an outburst on a reality TV show, there’s plenty of ways that De Niro’s character makes a splash. At the end of the day, you really don’t know what Jackie Burke will say or do next.

In addition to De Niro and Mann, “The Comedian” features a supporting cast made up of Danny DeVito, Edie Falco, and Harvey Keitel, with cameo appearances from Cloris Leachman, Hannibal Buress, and Billy Crystal, among others. While the cast has quite a bit of talent, and there are a handful of entertaining moments, the story and it’s jokes inhibit the film from being anything more than slightly less than average.

Aside from the crude content and the story that drags on in directions that I didn’t much care for, the film seems to have some technical issues. It was like the sound was muffled at times or overall sounded off at different moments. This bothered me early on but seemed to fade away as the film progressed. In the early stages, the film shuffled through directors like Scorsese and Sean Penn, as well as actresses like Jennifer Aniston and Kristen Wiig, until settling on Taylor Hackford (“Devil’s Advocate”, “Ray”) and Leslie Mann.

Much like De Niro’s “Dirty Grandpa” film, “The Comedian” shows a side of the actor that long time fans may not have seen before. I like to think most films that make it into theaters had some sort of entertainment value for an audience somewhere, but this film is nothing more than a forgettable, over-the top, quasi-romantic comedy with indecent material and not enough laughs to make it worthwhile.

Rated 2 out of 5 stars.

“The Comedian” is rated R for crude sexual references and language throughout. Running time is 1 hour and 59 minutes.

