Friday Feature: Patriots Day

Patriots Day

Based on the book Boston Strong by Casey Sherman and David Wedge and using footage from “60 Minutes,” director Peter Berg’s “Patriots Day” recounts the events of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings.

Featuring a strong cast made up of Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Bacon, John Goodman, Michelle Monaghan, and J.K. Simmons, this film is a solid, entertaining, and well-crafted recreation of the horrible act of terrorism and unprecedented manhunt that ensued following the events of the Boston bombing.

Patriot’s Day, April 15th, 2013, began like any other day as Boston prepared for their annual marathon. Police lined the streets and swept the area before hordes of onlookers began lining up to watch the marathon. At 2:39 p.m. EST, two bombs went off near the finish line, killing 3 civilians and injuring countless others. In the aftermath, the Boston Police Department, led by the FBI in association with the ATF, CIA, DEA and more, investigated the bombing and established a city-wide hunt to track down the two suspects in question.

The film chronicles the details leading up to this event and the investigation that ensued following the explosions. It approaches the marathon through the eyes of multiple characters such as Boston Police Department Sergeant Tommy Saunders (Wahlberg), Police Commissioner Ed Davis (Goodman), Watertown Police Sergeant Jeffrey Pugliese (Simmons), FBI Special Agent Richard DesLauriers (Bacon), Governor Deval Patrick (Michael Beach), two of the bomb victims, and finally the bombers themselves.

Aside from the standout cast, which also includes Monaghan, Melissa Benoist, Rachel Brosnahan, Jimmy O. Yang, etc., a film like this intrigues me because while the general public may have followed this tragic event when it happened, the film details specifics that the common viewer may not know. Peter Berg brings his usual solid take on real life events like he does so well in films like “Deepwater Horizon,” “Lone Survivor,” or looser nonfiction adaptations such as “The Kingdom” or “Friday Night Lights."

Another appealing aspect is the way the film tells the story not just through a fictional portrayal, but also by using real footage from the event. This is accomplished through traffic and security cameras, news and TV coverage, photos and other footage from the race and aftermath. The film uses captions throughout to identify the important people closest to the tragedy, and similar to some of Berg’s other films, there is a portion at the end of the film that shows pictures of the real people for comparison.

Despite a known and decent cast, some of these actors appear to be underutilized, such as Monaghan, who plays Carol Saunders, Tommy’s wife and nurse. Goodman and Simmons fill important character roles, but their screen time is minimal as well. The only other criticism would be a slight glamorization of the events or the over dramatization of Wahlberg’s character, specifically whether or not the film exaggerates his involvement throughout the entire ordeal.

“Patriots Day” is a thrilling tribute to the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and features a strong cast and director, stirring action and an in-depth look at what some people consider to be one of the most shocking acts of terrorism since September 11th, and although there

have been tragedies in our history with larger casualties and destruction, these acts of terrorism have been elevated to a greater level following the 9/11 attack. This film can easily be called one of the first best films of the year. “Patriots Day” opens nationwide this Friday, January 13th.

Rated 3.5 out of 5 stars.

This film is rated R for violence, realistically graphic injury images, languages throughout and some drug use. Running time is 2 hours and 13 minutes.

Hayden Pittman is a special contributor to WFAA.com and a freelance writer, photographer/videographer, and filmmaker in Dallas, TX. You can find more of his work on Selig Film News. He is a film, TV, and sports enthusiast, and when he is not reviewing movies, Hayden works in film production. Don't like what he has to say? Let him know at hpittman87@gmail.com, find him on Facebook, or follow him on Twitter at @HPMoviePitt. Enjoy the movies!

