Friday Feature: 'Passengers,' 'Assassins Creed' and 'Sing'

'Passengers' - Sony Pictures and 'Sing' - Illumination

While there are several films opening in limited release and sporadically on or around Christmas Day, the main blockbusters releasing this week include “Passengers,” “Assassins Creed,” and “Sing.” For many viewers, “Passengers,” which stars Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt, may look like the favorite of the newest releases, but depending on who you ask or what sort of movies you enjoy, it’s perhaps better to ignore the slightly disappointing “Passengers” and the video game adaptation “Assassins Creed” to see the animated musical comedy, “Sing”.

In the science fiction space romance, “Passengers”, the Starship Avalon is carrying thousands of people on a 120-year voyage to a new space colony when one of the passenger’s hibernation chambers suddenly malfunctions and wakes him up 90 years early. Stranded alone on the ship for more than a year, a mechanical engineer, Jim Preston (Pratt) figures out how to wake up another passenger, the beautiful journalist, Aurora Lane (Lawrence), and they must ultimately decide whether to try and go back to sleep or attempt to survive as long as possible on the spaceship all by themselves.

I’m a huge fan of both of these actors and had high hopes going into the film, but I was somewhat disappointed at the end result. Don’t get me wrong, the film is still entertaining to an extent, Pratt and Lawrence perform quite well together, and overall the film looks pretty good. But while the concept seemed to have a great deal of potential and the story is a mostly unique, interesting idea, the film just doesn’t ever seem to reach its high point and never feels more than an average film at best. Along with the aforementioned “Assassins Creed” film, these just don’t feel like the typical end of the year movies.

Based on the popular video game series, “Assassins Creed” tells a mostly original story of a criminal named Callum Lynch (Michael Fassbender) who gets tangled up with an organization that needs his help to find a powerful piece of ancient technology. The organization, Abstergo Industries, puts Lynch into an advanced machine called The Animus, which allows him to experience memories from his ancestors by tapping into his DNA. As Lynch spends more time in the mind of his ancestor, who was part of a secret group of Assassins, he gains important knowledge and learns the necessary skills to ultimately oppose the people holding him hostage.

As far as video game adaptations go, this film is probably one of the better ones, which doesn’t say much about its overall quality compared to most films. It definitely has a better cast than most, which includes Fassbender, Marion Cotillard, Brendan Gleeson, Michael K. Williams, Charlotte Rampling, and Jeremy Irons. But while it’s among the top of the video game movies, has a more than adequate cast, involves a handful of Easter eggs and familiar material from the game, features an action/fighting style that’s very fun to watch, and involves a seemingly interesting concept, albeit farfetched, there seemed to be too many issues weighing it down to be called a good film. And unfortunately for those who aren’t familiar with the video game, its narrative is likely too extreme and confusing for most.

Last but not least of the new releases is “Sing”, a 3D computer-animated musical comedy film starring a largely known cast made up of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane, Scarlett Johansson, John C. Reilly, Taron Egerton, Nick Kroll, Nick Offerman, Rhea Perlman, Tori Kelly, Jennifer Hudson and more. When a koala named Buster Moon (McConaughey) is in financial trouble and in danger of losing his theater, he decides to host a musical competition in hopes of saving the beloved establishment. Although a series of chaotic events and misfortunes occur, Buster and his competitors give their best effort to ensure a successful and entertaining performance.

When British director and producer Garth Jennings first announced he would be writing and directing his animated comedy, he was quoted saying that the film would be about “courage, competition and carrying a tune,” which in the end appears to be successful. Although the film doesn’t pretend to be an original concept, it uses a combination of quality voice actors, beautiful animation, a warm-hearted, feel-good story, and over 85 classic songs from famous artists including Stevie Wonder, Elton John, John Lennon/Paul McCartney, David Bowie, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and more, to create a genuinely entertaining, energetic and crowd-pleasing film that’s fun for all ages.

There’s quite a lot of downtime during the holidays, and one of the best things to do is to go see a movie. If you’ve already seen hit films like “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “La La Land,” “Manchester by the Sea,” “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” or “Collateral Beauty,” then check out one of the new releases listed above. With all of the end-of-the-year movies available, there’s bound to be one for the whole family.

“Sing” - Rated PG - RT is 1 hour and 48 minutes - 3.5 out of 5 stars.

“Passengers” - Rated PG-13 - RT is 1 hour and 56 minutes - 3 out of 5 stars.

“Assassins Creed” - Rated PG-13 - RT is 2 hours and 20 minutes - 2 out of 5 stars.

Hayden Pittman is a special contributor to WFAA.com and a freelance writer, photographer/videographer, and filmmaker in Dallas, TX. You can find more of his work on Selig Film News. He is a film, TV, and sports enthusiast, and when he is not reviewing movies, Hayden works in film production. Don't like what he has to say? Let him know at hpittman87@gmail.com, find him on Facebook, or follow him on Twitter at @HPMoviePitt. Enjoy the movies!

