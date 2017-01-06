Friday Feature: 'Fences,' Why Him?', 'Paterson'

"Why Him?" (20th Century Fox)

The week between Christmas and New Years is often a slow time for top new releases, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t movies in theaters that you may not have seen. In addition to the James Franco/Bryan Cranston holiday comedy, “Why Him?” which came out last Friday, Denzel Washington’s “Fences” had it’s wide release on Christmas Day, and among others, one of this week’s new releases being talked about with much acclaim is “Paterson”, an indie style arts film about a bus-driving poet in New Jersey, that stars Adam Driver.

“Fences” tells the story of an African-American sanitation worker in 1950s Pittsburg who struggles with race relations and attempts to raise his family while coming to terms with the events and hardships of his life. Troy Maxson (Washington) once dreamed of being a Major League Baseball player, but was told he was too old in a time before African Americans were being accepted in the sport. Unhappy about his past, Maxson continually rejects his son’s pursuit of playing college football, and along with other wrongdoings, creates a great deal of tension amongst his family.

At the request of his wife, Maxson builds a fence around their house, which for him, symbolizes a way to keep out the Grim Reaper, who Maxson says he has had encounters with before and will again someday. The fence also relates to the emotional barrier Maxson creates between him and his family, as well as the efforts his wife makes to keep those around her she holds dear protected. In addition to the symbolic fence, there are a great deal of race-related themes and strong statements made throughout.

Directed by Denzel Washington and starring Washington, Viola Davis, Russell Hornsby, Mykelti Williamson, and Stephen Henderson, “Fences” is based on the Pulitzer Prize winning play of the same name, written by playwright August Wilson. Like the film, the 2010 Broadway version also starred Washington, Davis, Hornsby, Williamson, and Henderson. Most critics agree that the film involves much of the same award winning material as the play and features top notch performances from Washington and Davis.

“Fences” is rated PG-13 for thematic elements, language and some suggestive references. Running time is 2 hours and 18 minutes. Rated 3.5 out of 5 stars.

Starring James Franco, Zoey Deutch, Keegan-Michael Key, and Bryan Cranston, “Why Him?” follows a dad who forms a bitter rivalry with his daughter’s rich boyfriend. While visiting his daughter Stephanie (Deutch) for the holidays, Ned Fleming (Cranston) is introduced to her boyfriend, Laird (Franco), an eccentric, socially awkward, famous billionaire. Laird is extremely vulgar-speaking, over the top, and literally has no filter, and when Ned learns that Laird intends to propose to Stephanie, he makes it his mission to try and foil Laird’s plan, while at the same time Laird tries his hardest to win Ned’s approval.

“Why Him?” involves a seemingly comedic and appealing plotline, and features a variety of solid actors, but overall there are far too many attempts at over the top humor, inappropriate, offensive, and crude dialogue, actions, bits and more, that outweigh any genuine laugh out loud or quality moments the film has. Some viewers will undoubtedly find this material funny and entertaining, but it’s likely that this film will turn off most audiences. The movie also stars Cedric the Entertainer, Megan Mullally, Griffin Gluck, Kaley

Cuoco, Zack Pearlman, and features cameos from Adam DeVine, Steve Aoki, Paul Stanley, Peter Criss, and Gene Simmons, among others.

This film is rated R for strong language and sexual material throughout. Running time is 1 hour and 51 minutes. Rated 2 out of 5 stars.

“Paterson” is a simple enough drama film about a bus driver in the city of Paterson, New Jersey, who follows the same routine everyday. Paterson (Adam Driver) wakes up, gets dressed, has breakfast, walks to work, drives his bus, comes home, takes his dog Marvin for a walk, and stops at a local bar for a beer.

Throughout his day, Paterson writes poetry in a notebook that he carries. Whether it’s about his wife Laura (Golshifteh Farahani), the things he sees and hears while walking to work or driving the bus, or something as simple as a matchbox he finds at home, Paterson writes poems about everything.

While it’s a bit on the repetitive side, there’s a certain appeal to this film that’s hard to place. Some may find the film slow or boring, while others will believe it to be a work of art to behold. The film has received mostly critical acclaim and has already accumulated quite the assortment of awards and nominations, usually involving Best Actor, Film, Feature, or Screenplay, etc. Much credit is due to Adam Driver, who continues to show his range as a solid actor, and many are praising writer/director, Jim Jarmusch as well, for his contribution.

“Paterson” is rated R for some language. Running time is 1 hour and 58 minutes. Rated 3 out of 5 stars.

*Personally, I think the top films at the box office right now include “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”, “La La Land”, “Manchester by the Sea”, “Collateral Beauty”, and a few others, but everyone views films differently. Many moviegoers and critics think “Fences” is a top film and clearly “Paterson” has its share of accolades, so it seems like there’s a film out there for every audience. Check out one of the films discussed in this article, find your top film, and above all else, enjoy the movies!

