Friday Feature: Best and worst of 2016

Each year, various critics and media outlets compile lists of the best and often worst movies of the year. While these lists are really nothing more than the author’s personal opinion, there still appears to be some similarities and certain films that tend to end up on most people’s lists.

Below is my personal list of best, worst, and honorable mention films. For the most part, they are not in a specific order. There are also a handful of films I have not had the chance to see that may very well have been in the top films of the year. Enjoy!

Best of 2016:

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

La La Land

Hell or High Water

Captain America: Civil War

Manchester By The Sea

Hacksaw Ridge

Deadpool

The Lobster

Captain Fantastic

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

Loving

Worst of 2016:

Independence Day: Resurgence

Zoolander 2

Dirty Grandpa

Man Down

Warcraft

Morgan

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Gods of Eygpt

Ben Hur

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2

Honorable Mentions:

Arrival

Lion

Sully

Collateral Beauty

13 Hours: The Secret Soliders of Benghazi

Deepwater Horizon

Everybody Wants Some

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

The Accountant

Swiss Army Man

Hayden Pittman is a special contributor to WFAA.com and a freelance writer, photographer/videographer, and filmmaker in Dallas, TX. You can find more of his work on Selig Film News. He is a film, TV, and sports enthusiast, and when he is not reviewing movies, Hayden works in film production. Don't like what he has to say? Let him know at hpittman87@gmail.com, find him on Facebook, or follow him on Twitter at @HPMoviePitt. Enjoy the movies!

Copyright 2016 WFAA