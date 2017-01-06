Friday Feature: Best and worst of 2016

Each year, various critics and media outlets compile lists of the best and often worst movies of the year. While these lists are really nothing more than the author’s personal opinion, there still appears to be some similarities and certain films that tend to end up on most people’s lists.
Below is my personal list of best, worst, and honorable mention films. For the most part, they are not in a specific order. There are also a handful of films I have not had the chance to see that may very well have been in the top films of the year. Enjoy!
Best of 2016:
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
La La Land
Hell or High Water
Captain America: Civil War
Manchester By The Sea
Hacksaw Ridge
Deadpool
The Lobster
Captain Fantastic
Hunt for the Wilderpeople
Loving
Worst of 2016:
Independence Day: Resurgence
Zoolander 2
Dirty Grandpa
Man Down
Warcraft
Morgan
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Gods of Eygpt
Ben Hur
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2
Honorable Mentions:
Arrival
Lion
Sully
Collateral Beauty
13 Hours: The Secret Soliders of Benghazi
Deepwater Horizon
Everybody Wants Some
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
The Accountant
Swiss Army Man
Hayden Pittman is a special contributor to WFAA.com and a freelance writer, photographer/videographer, and filmmaker in Dallas, TX. You can find more of his work on Selig Film News. He is a film, TV, and sports enthusiast, and when he is not reviewing movies, Hayden works in film production. Don't like what he has to say? Let him know at hpittman87@gmail.com, find him on Facebook, or follow him on Twitter at @HPMoviePitt. Enjoy the movies!
Copyright 2016 WFAA
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs