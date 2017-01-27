Friday Feature: 'A Dog's Purpose'

Starring Josh Gad, Britt Robertson, John Ortiz, and Dennis Quaid, “A Dog’s Purpose” is a feel good, heartwarming, and magical family-friendly film for all ages that will greatly appeal to dog lovers everywhere. The film is based on the 2010 novel by W. Bruce Cameron and is directed by Lasse Hallstrom from “My Life as a Dog” and “The Cider House Rules.”

Bailey (voiced by Gad) is not your average dog. When he begins to reach the end of his life, Bailey magically comes back to life as a new puppy and different breed, to live out another life and reincarnate yet again. During one of his lives, Bailey goes to live with a young boy named Ethan (K. J. Apa), whom he grows extremely close to. Decades later after several lives, Bailey is reunited with Ethan (older version played by Quaid), and although he is not the same dog as before, Bailey finds a way of showing Ethan who he really is.

“A Dog’s Purpose” is the kind of wholesome, feel good film that nowadays seems like a rare commodity in Hollywood. The film mostly stays away from generic pop culture references, over-the-top content or any kind of inappropriate material. It simply presents an all around good-natured, cute and sentimental story, albeit one that stretches reality and arguably contains a fair amount of sappy, borderline gimmicky-type subject matter. Some have gone as far to say that the film intentionally manufactures sentimentality and manipulates the emotions of its viewers.

The film definitely plays with your emotions as these canines are naturally down right adorable. Showing dogs playing or cuddling up with their masters, combined with Gad’s comic relief style narration to let the audience know what Bailey is thinking, the film uses different types of dogs at various stages of their lives and tugs at your heartstrings at just about every opportunity. There are a few low moments in the film for even a non-dog lover when a dog passes or is mistreated, but overall the film is more uplifting than not.

Unfortunately, there’s been some backlash against the film due to an incident that occurred while filming. TMZ recently released a video of a dog on set that was being forced into the water for a scene. Those who witnessed it say the dog clearly did not want to get into the water, yet was dragged and dipped into the rushing current while resisting. Hallstrom, Gad and a producer all stated that they were appalled at the inexcusable act that took place. PETA has called for a boycott, and the incident is currently under additional investigation.

“A Dog’s Purpose” feels like a mix between a Nicholas Sparks, Disney, and Lifetime or Hallmark movie and features the unique, magical story of a dog’s search to find the meaning and purpose of his own existence. Bailey ultimately discovers that his owners need him as much as he needs them, proving that dogs truly are man’s best friend, at least for some. Due to the backlash towards the film, the L.A. premiere of the film was canceled and box office projections have dropped slightly, but hopefully dog lovers and families will still make it out to see this film.

This film is rated PG for thematic elements and some peril. Running time is just under 2 hours.

Rated 3 out of 5 stars.

Hayden Pittman is a special contributor to WFAA.com and a freelance writer, photographer/videographer, and filmmaker in Dallas, TX. You can find more of his work on Selig Film News. He is a film, TV, and sports enthusiast, and when he is not reviewing movies, Hayden works in film production. Don't like what he has to say? Let him know at hpittman87@gmail.com, find him on Facebook, or follow him on Twitter at @HPMoviePitt. Enjoy the movies!

(© 2017 WFAA)