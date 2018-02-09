Free North Texas events this Saturday

Fort Worth Museum's Guitar exhibit opens Feb. 10. (Photo: Fort Worth Museum)

Here are some fun, free events across North Texas this Saturday:

SATURDAY

The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

While tickets normally cost $12 for juniors and $15 for adults, admission to the museum exhibit is free for all this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. thanks to the Frito-Lay Variety Packs Dreamvention Contest. One of the museum's current exhibits, which starts Saturday, is Guitar: The Instrument that Rocked the World Revolutionary, which "offers guests an entertaining, engaging and educational hands-on experience with one of the most important cultural icons in history: the guitar." Some of the permanent exhibits include interactive exhibits, DinoLabs & DinoDig and the Fort Worth Children's Museum.

River East Mardi Gras (2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Fort Worth)

Parading is free and colorful outfits encouraged. Vendors will be open from noon to 7 p.m. and live music from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

"Parade is along Sylvania and down Race and the Fete (street dance) is afterwards on Race Street."

Interurban Railway Museum (1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Plano)

Housed in an old train museum, the Interurban Railway Museum is an interactive museum for both children and adults. "From hands-on electrical displays to a guided tour of Car 360 , the museum has something for the whole family!" Current exhibits include Plano's history from 1841 to 1900 and a look at the connection between baseball and trains.

Hearts in the Park presented by Nissan (3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dallas)

Klyde-Warren will be holding a family-friendly Valentine's Day event Saturday, which includes crafts, dance lessons and a movie.

Schedule of Activities:

3:30 p.m. - Newlywed Game

4:45 p.m. - Dance Lessons

6:00 p.m. - Movie Screening: Dr. No (James Bond)

Annual Honey Run 5K, 10K & 1 Mile (8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Denton)

Register to participate in the run or honey/beekeeping events.

"FREE EVENT – Please RSVP by registering at the ticket link and select you are GOING!

8 – 8:45 a.m. Check-in

9 a.m. 5K & 10K race & 1 mile race start

9:30 – 11 a.m. Honey tasting and meet a local beekeeper

11 a.m. – 1:30 Intro to Beekeeping Workshop

IMPORTANT NOTE: Strollers are welcome on the 1 mile walk (the 5K is too sticky for strollers) and walkers are welcome to start the 5K after the runners have taken off!"

