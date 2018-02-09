Free North Texas events this Saturday

Here are some fun, free events across North Texas this Saturday:
SATURDAY
The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
While tickets normally cost $12 for juniors and $15 for adults, admission to the museum exhibit is free for all this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. thanks to the Frito-Lay Variety Packs Dreamvention Contest. One of the museum's current exhibits, which starts Saturday, is Guitar: The Instrument that Rocked the World Revolutionary, which "offers guests an entertaining, engaging and educational hands-on experience with one of the most important cultural icons in history: the guitar." Some of the permanent exhibits include interactive exhibits, DinoLabs & DinoDig and the Fort Worth Children's Museum.
River East Mardi Gras (2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Fort Worth)
Parading is free and colorful outfits encouraged. Vendors will be open from noon to 7 p.m. and live music from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
"Parade is along Sylvania and down Race and the Fete (street dance) is afterwards on Race Street."
Interurban Railway Museum (1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Plano)
Housed in an old train museum, the Interurban Railway Museum is an interactive museum for both children and adults. "From hands-on electrical displays to a guided tour of Car 360 , the museum has something for the whole family!" Current exhibits include Plano's history from 1841 to 1900 and a look at the connection between baseball and trains.
Hearts in the Park presented by Nissan (3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dallas)
Klyde-Warren will be holding a family-friendly Valentine's Day event Saturday, which includes crafts, dance lessons and a movie.
Schedule of Activities:
3:30 p.m. - Newlywed Game
4:45 p.m. - Dance Lessons
6:00 p.m. - Movie Screening: Dr. No (James Bond)
Annual Honey Run 5K, 10K & 1 Mile (8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Denton)
Register to participate in the run or honey/beekeeping events.
"FREE EVENT – Please RSVP by registering at the ticket link and select you are GOING!
8 – 8:45 a.m. Check-in
9 a.m. 5K & 10K race & 1 mile race start
9:30 – 11 a.m. Honey tasting and meet a local beekeeper
11 a.m. – 1:30 Intro to Beekeeping Workshop
IMPORTANT NOTE: Strollers are welcome on the 1 mile walk (the 5K is too sticky for strollers) and walkers are welcome to start the 5K after the runners have taken off!"
