Former 'Bachelor' Chris Soules jailed after fatal Iowa crash

Chris Soules (Photo: Buchanan County Sheriff's Office)

Former Bachelor star Chris Soules has been accused of leaving the scene of a deadly car crash in Iowa.

The Buchanan County Jail confirmed to the Des Moines Register, part of the USA TODAY network, and the Associated Press that Soules was booked at 1:16 a.m. Tuesday morning on the criminal charge of leaving the scene of an accident at which a death occurred.

Deputy Cory Hartmann of the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office told The Register that he reported to the scene after dispatch received a call around 8:20 p.m. CT that a pickup had collided with a tractor north of Aurora, a northeast Iowa town located about 15 miles south of Soules' farm in Arlington and 65 miles north of Iowa City.

Hartmann noted that the tractor driver, who has not been identified, was an older man that was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Oelwein, where he was pronounced dead.

An Iowa State Patrol report obtained by the Register later identified the vehicles as a 2008 Chevy pickup and a 2640 John Deere tractor. The document also said that the truck rear-ended the tractor, sending both vehicles into roadside ditches.

Iowa State Patrol spokesman Sgt. Scott Bright told the Register that Soules left the crash scene on foot headed northbound. The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office arrested him and he was taken to the hospital and then the jail, Bright said.

Soules had his first court appearance Tuesday morning at the Buchanan County Courthouse.

According to court documents, the general probable cause for Soules' charge — a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison — included possession of alcoholic beverages/containers, admissions/statements, property damage, and being identified by witnesses.

His bail has been set at $10,000 and a preliminary hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. on May 2.

Court documents say West Des Moines-based attorney Mary K. Spellman will represent Soules.

If the bail amount is posted, Soules must be supervised and would not be allowed to leave Iowa without written consent from the court, the document states. He would be subject to electronic monitoring.

The 35-year-old Soules, who is from Arlington, Iowa, played up his farming background while vying for the affection of Andi Dorfman in Season 10 of The Bachelorette in 2014 and was chosen to be the next season's Bachelor. He proposed to Whitney Bischoff in the finale but the couple later called off their engagement.

As has become common practice, Soules also competed on the next season Dancing With the Stars, where he finished fifth with professional partner Witney Carson. He also took part in Food Network's Worst Cooks in America.

He has continued to advocate for agricultural issues since his time on TV and he was recently seen at a ceremony honoring fellow Iowa native Ashton Kutcher.

A call to Soules' cellphone went directly to voicemail and his publicist was not ready to make a statement when reached early Tuesday morning.

