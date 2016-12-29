Fireworks will light up Reunion Tower on New Year's Eve

(Photo: Nick Blackhall)

DALLAS - The "Streaming Lights at Reunion Tower" fireworks display will light up the Dallas skyline starting at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. The celebration features over 4000 pyrotechnics fired from 560 feet above the ground synchronized to music.

“As the ultimate memory-maker, iconic Reunion Tower is the quintessential Dallas backdrop to ring in

2017,” said Reunion Tower General Manager Dusti Groskreutz.

Viewing areas will be limited due to safety requirements. Sports Street and Hotel Street will be closed to traffic, and vehicle access in the immediate vicinity or Reunion Tower and The Hyatt Regency Hotel will be restricted.

If you would like to view the show in person, there are multiple opportunities. The west side of the Trinity River along the levees, Trinity Overlook Park, or Trinity Groves are the recommended viewing areas. You can also check this list of local watch parties for availability.

The accompanying score will be simulcast on NOW 102.9 FM.

The show will also be streamed on YouTube as well as the Reunion Tower Facebook and Twitter pages.

Click here for more information on the "Streaming Lights at Reunion Tower" Fireworks show.

